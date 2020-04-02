'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco

On Wednesday Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula changed the emergency regulations allowing minibus taxis to use 70% loading capacity.

This was an adjustment to the original regulation of only 50% loading capacity during the Covid-19 21-day lockdown, in order to curb the spread of the virus.

But at some point on Wednesday Mabalula announced an option for 100% minibus occupancy - which was later withdrawn.

Clement Manaythela talks to National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa about this change in percentage allowances.

Molelekwa says Santaco negotiated with the minister to up the percentage from 50 to 70. He says 100% capacity was offered but they refused as they felt this was not safe.

He denies Santaco accepted the 100% capacity load offered. by government.

Full capacity was an option given by the minister which we did not accept because it was our view that it risks the lives of people over money. So even now we welcome the decision. Thabiso Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco

Why did the minister then announce the full capacity option, Clement Manythela asks?

Molelekwa says he does not know if this announcement was due to pressure from other taxi associations but insists Santaco did not support it.

It goes against the international policy on social distancing. It just defies all the efforts to combat the pandemic so this is why we did not accept it and this is why we welcomed his (Mbalula's) decision to rescind it. Thabiso Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco

