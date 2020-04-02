Report lockdown abuse by police, army to DA - Steenhuisen

The Democratic Alliance (DA) announced on Thursday that it's launched a dedicated WhatsApp and email line for members of the public to report "any acts of assault, abuse or bribery by law enforcement officers" during the 21-day lockdown.

Interim federal leader John Steenhuisen posted the details on the DA's Twitter page, saying while the military's role is to ensure lockdown measures are enforced they need also to remember that citizens have rights even during these "unprecedented times".

The WhatsApp number and email will be monitored by a task team of DA MPs that form part of the security and justice clusters in Parliament. They are experts in their fields and will be able to provide expert advice to the public. John Steenhuisen, DA interim leader

We will advise citizens on their rights and lodge complaints about any brutality or abuse with relevant authorities. John Steenhuisen, DA interim leader

See the contact details below: