I had a lingering flu since Friday - Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Covid-19

Vavi received his diagnosis on Thursday morning after undergoing multiple test following a persistent flu.

It’s true I tested positive to #CoronavirusInSouthAfrica Had a lingering flue since Friday! Felt I must act on caution & tested on Saturday but they only checked the temp which was normal.Flue persisted & Tuesday went back to the doc & insisted on proper testing - boom - positive — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) April 2, 2020

The South African Federation of Trade Unions' (Saftu) general secretary went to test for the coronavirus at the weekend but was told his temperature did not raise any concern.

Vavi is now in isolation. His children, wife and other family members will undergo testing.

It's unclear at this stage where he contracted the virus.