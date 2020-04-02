FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF
"We have made it clear that the task of our security personnel is to support, reassure and comfort our people, and to ensure peace and order is maintained. They know that they must act within the law at all times and that they must not cause harm to any of our people."
These were the words of President Cyril Ramaphosa during his latest Covid-19 update, apparently referencing the disturbing footage that's emerged of incidents of brutality during the enforcement of shutdown regulations.
RELATED: [VIDEO] 'Police sjambokked Hillbrow residents on the street with no warning'
Now a court application by civil organisation Fair and Equitable Society (FES) aims to reinforce the fact that South Africans continue to have constitutional rights during the 21-day lockdown, by asking for an order that states police and defence force personnel have violated those rights.
Legal journalist Karyn Maughan confirms that papers were formally filed on Wednesday and gives an update.
This is in the last few minutes - the president and the police minister are expecting to file some kind of response, interestingly being represented by Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, often referred to as Jacob Zuma's advocate.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
I don't know at this stage whether they're going to oppose it, but we are expecting papers to be filed in the next few hours in response to this case.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
I think the most important thing here is that this society is saying 'we want a declaration that shutdown regulations do not override the provisions of the Constitution, that people still have a right to be treated in a dignified and humane fashion'.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
They're also saying that we maybe need to look at other enforcement agents being put into these communities instead of a security-intensive-almost kind of criminal undertone that's been adopted.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
Maughan says there's a risk that citizens will eventually revolt in the face of the police brutality currently being witnessed.
She also elaborates on John's point that there has been no outright condemnation by government of excessive force employed in a number of incidents so far.
We come from the era of 'shoot to kill'... It's just very disturbing that the police and the defence force or some of their members seem to regard members of the public as their enemy, rather than the virus itself.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
Listen to the complete conversation below:
More from Local
'Thousands of ordinary South Africans have contributed to the Solidarity Fund'
It's an enormous humanitarian effort. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at the Solidarity Fund.Read More
Mobile testing units for WC won't be ready for two weeks - Premier
On Monday it was announced that the government would roll out 10,000 field workers to carry out screening and testing.Read More
Special women's shelters set up for GBV victims during lockdown
When staying at home is more dangerous than going out...the truth about GBV in the time of coronavirus.Read More
Making hand sanitizer out of bread? It's strange, but true!
Kieno Kammies discovers how food science boffins at Stellenbosch have used stale bread to make hand sanitizer.Read More
Second Covid-19 case in Khayelitsha amid fears of community transmission
There are now 393 Covid-19 infections in the Western Cape, 164 are locally transmitted cases.Read More
'Communities suffering because neighbourhood watches not essential services'
The Grassy Park CPF's Phillip Bam on why communities need continued protection during lockdown as opportunistic crime spikes.Read More
I had a lingering flu since Friday - Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Covid-19
Trade union activist Zwelinzima Vavi took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.Read More
Report lockdown abuse by police, army to DA - Steenhuisen
The DA's John Steenhuisen says South Africans can use whatsapp or email for complaints, to be taken up with relevant authorities.Read More
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown
Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook.Read More
5G and Covid-19: Claims of any links 'are simply not true'
MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen: 'These con artists slap you with all kinds of tech terms to make the story believable'.Read More
More from Politics
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco
National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis.Read More
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown.Read More
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases
Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase.Read More
[VIDEO] 'Police sjambokked Hillbrow residents on the street with no warning'
AmaBhungane investigative journalist Micah Reddy reports that police said their orders 'came from the top'.Read More
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS
Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown
On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out.Read More
Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly
Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government.Read More
'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance'
JP Smith says Capetonians were largely cooperative on Day One of lockdown, but there were pockets of 'massive' non-compliance.Read More
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19
Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating.Read More
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public
Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19.Read More