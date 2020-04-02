Second Covid-19 case in Khayelitsha amid fears of community transmission
A total of 22 coronavirus patients have been hospitalised, seven of them are in ICU.
Dr Keith Cloete, head of the Western Cape Health Department, says community transmission is a big concern in high-density areas.
He says there are two confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Khayelitsha, seven cases in Mithcell's Plain, and nine cases in the Klipfontein area.
Dr Cloete says community healthcare workers will visit the areas where local transmission poses the biggest risk to conduct screening and testing.
We have 393 cases as of today [Thursday], of which 164 are locally transmitted cases... It is from contact and picking the virus up in the local context.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Our hospitalisations are going up and our admissions to ICUs are going up.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Khayelitsha, Mitchell's Plain and Klipfontein... are the three most vulnerable areas, but it's still the areas with the least cases. Our concern is that we might be having community transmission.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
More than 50 people have completed their 14 days of self-isolation, he says. The province still only has one death.
Dr Cloete joined Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz and other officials for an online briefing on Thursday afternoon.
WATCH: Western Cape officials give an update on Covid-19 in the provice
