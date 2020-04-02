Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
'Communities suffering because neighbourhood watches not essential services'

2 April 2020 4:22 PM
by
Tags:
Grassy Park Community Policing Forum Phillip Bam
Community policing forum
Neighbourhood Watch
21 day lockdown
The Grassy Park CPF's Phillip Bam on why communities need continued protection during lockdown as opportunistic crime spikes.

Neighbourhood watches are unable to meet their mandate to keep communities safe during the 21-day lockdown, as they have been excluded from the list of essential services.

At the same time there have been reports of a spike in opportunistic crime.

Phillip Bam from the Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) reports that the lack of a visible deterrent in his area has had an impact on crime levels already.

To add to this, he says the law enforcement focus is on the high-density areas not the middle-class suburbs where house robberies are taking place despite residents being at home.

Because we know, with the work that we have been doing, that we have been able to frustrate the criminals. We've been able to be a deterrent.

Phillip Bam, Grassy Park Community Policing Forum

Now that deterrent has been taken away and we have seen the impact. People have reported to us that they've been robbed in their house. Residents have caught people in our areas trying to get into their garages. People have even been shooting in Parkwood Estate and there have been some killings there on two different occasions.

Phillip Bam, Grassy Park Community Policing Forum

We used to go out at three 0' clock in the morning and patrol and look at certain spots where there are ATMs and where people go to get the bus and the taxis... The people have come to us to thank us and say 'I don't hear the women scream anymore; I don't see people being robbed'. Now all that has fallen away.

Phillip Bam, Grassy Park Community Policing Forum

Bam says there are also other instances where the community needs the help of neighbourhood watches, for instance to do crowd control when food parcels are handed out to the needy.

There is also one other aspect: there is now no longer civilian oversight and we're not there to see whether the law enforcement agencies are doing their service and are doing it properly and that people are not being abused....

Phillip Bam, Grassy Park Community Policing Forum

He says representations made to national Government have been met with resistance but is hoping the issue will be reconsidered.

Also joining the conversation is Ridwaan Mathews from Sniper Security, who says that since the start of the lockdown, they've seen an increase in loitering and criminals taking advantage of the situation where they can. (skip to 09:25)

Take a listen:


