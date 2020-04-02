'Communities suffering because neighbourhood watches not essential services'
Neighbourhood watches are unable to meet their mandate to keep communities safe during the 21-day lockdown, as they have been excluded from the list of essential services.
At the same time there have been reports of a spike in opportunistic crime.
Phillip Bam from the Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) reports that the lack of a visible deterrent in his area has had an impact on crime levels already.
To add to this, he says the law enforcement focus is on the high-density areas not the middle-class suburbs where house robberies are taking place despite residents being at home.
Because we know, with the work that we have been doing, that we have been able to frustrate the criminals. We've been able to be a deterrent.Phillip Bam, Grassy Park Community Policing Forum
Now that deterrent has been taken away and we have seen the impact. People have reported to us that they've been robbed in their house. Residents have caught people in our areas trying to get into their garages. People have even been shooting in Parkwood Estate and there have been some killings there on two different occasions.Phillip Bam, Grassy Park Community Policing Forum
We used to go out at three 0' clock in the morning and patrol and look at certain spots where there are ATMs and where people go to get the bus and the taxis... The people have come to us to thank us and say 'I don't hear the women scream anymore; I don't see people being robbed'. Now all that has fallen away.Phillip Bam, Grassy Park Community Policing Forum
Bam says there are also other instances where the community needs the help of neighbourhood watches, for instance to do crowd control when food parcels are handed out to the needy.
There is also one other aspect: there is now no longer civilian oversight and we're not there to see whether the law enforcement agencies are doing their service and are doing it properly and that people are not being abused....Phillip Bam, Grassy Park Community Policing Forum
He says representations made to national Government have been met with resistance but is hoping the issue will be reconsidered.
Also joining the conversation is Ridwaan Mathews from Sniper Security, who says that since the start of the lockdown, they've seen an increase in loitering and criminals taking advantage of the situation where they can. (skip to 09:25)
Take a listen:
More from Local
Making hand sanitizer out of bread? It's strange, but true!
Kieno Kammies discovers how food science boffins at Stellenbosch have used stale bread to make hand sanitizer.Read More
Second Covid-19 case in Khayelitsha amid fears of community transmission
There are now 393 Covid-19 infections in the Western Cape, 164 are locally transmitted cases.Read More
I had a lingering flu since Friday - Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Covid-19
Trade union activist Zwelinzima Vavi took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.Read More
Report lockdown abuse by police, army to DA - Steenhuisen
The DA's John Steenhuisen says South Africans can use whatsapp or email for complaints, to be taken up with relevant authorities.Read More
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown
Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook.Read More
5G and Covid-19: Claims of any links 'are simply not true'
MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen: 'These con artists slap you with all kinds of tech terms to make the story believable'.Read More
German nationals heading home as SAA agrees to repatriate foreign citizens
South African Airways (SAA) has agreed to provide repatriation charter flights to various international destinations.Read More
Good news for smokers: Western Cape to resume sale of cigarettes
Premier Alan Winde says it is not so much the lifting of a ban, as a re-interpretation of lockdown regulations.Read More
Refugees living in CT CBD will relocated to Wingfield Military Base - JP Smith
Foreign nationals who have been living in the Cape Town CBD will soon be relocated to the Wingfield Military Base near Goodwood.Read More
Bodies of Covid-19 victims to be declared 'bio-hazards' in Free State metro
New rules announced by the Mangaung Municipality in light of Covid-19 will change the way traditional funerals are carried out.Read More