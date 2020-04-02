Making hand sanitizer out of bread? It's strange, but true!

If you've ventured out of the house for essentials during the current lockdown, the chances are hand sanitizer was among the items on your shopping list.

The chances are also that you've returned home empty-handed.

Even before the President announced the 21-day lockdown, shelves were left bare after people stockpiled sanitizer and other cleaning products.

But scientists at Stellenbosch University (SU) say they've found a possible solution to the santizer shortage.

They've made their own...using bread.

SU Food Science department researcher Dr Timo Tait says the idea came after the President announced the lockdown.

We knew something like hand sanitizer would be helpful for our staff and students and immediately we thought how can we make something like this. Dr Timo Tait, Post-doc researcher in Food Science - Stellenbosch University

The first thing that sprung to mind was utilizing a waste stream - bread - that we could easily get and that we could ferment into ethanol. Dr Timo Tait, Post-doc researcher in Food Science - Stellenbosch University

Using the in-house fermentation tank, Dr Tait and his team were able to producer 18 litres of alcohol-based sanitizer.

To find out more about the process of turning bread into sanitizer listen to the full interview below: