Eskom is making the best use of the crisis - André de Ruyter, CEO
The demand for electricity in South Africa has plummeted, allowing Eskom to function without load shedding.
Earlier in the week, the ailing utility said it’s making use of the low demand by carrying out vital short-term maintenance of its generation infrastructure.
Long-term maintenance during the lockdown, however, is not possible, according to Eskom.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Eskom CEO André de Ruyter what his plans are for the lockdown.
Yes, we are [making the best use of the crisis] … We’re doing everything in our power that once lockdown is over, we’ll be able to meet the demand.André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
We’ve had to postpone some of the construction work still going on at Kusile…André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
We have 10 500 employees who are going to work as normal… We’ve had only three reported cases of infections…André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
I’ve been just as busy as I normally am at the office. In fact, it’s been a more productive time for us…André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
Unfortunately, we started this crisis with our diesel tanks quite full… For the moment, we’re not burning any diesel.André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
