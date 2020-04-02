Special women's shelters set up for GBV victims during lockdown
Not everyone is safer at home during the current coronavirus lockdown.
That's the message from women's rights activist and director of the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children Bernadine Bachar.
Bachar joined Pippa Hudson to highlight the terrifying realities facing women who're living with abusers during the current 21-day lockdown.
We are very concerned about women who would be forced to be confined with abusers.Bernadine Bachar, Chair - Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement/ Director - Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children
Bachar says a country-wide awareness drive is underway informing those in need that shelters are still operational during the lockdown.
We've established four Covid-19 first aid shelters and those would take women in for a 14-21 day period...after which they would go into the established shelters like Saartjie Baartman.Bernadine Bachar, Chair - Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement/ Director - Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children
Bachar has the following message for women who're suffering at the hands of an abuser.
Have everything ready if you need to leave. Have a bag that is packed.Bernadine Bachar, Chair - Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement/ Director - Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children
Have a safety plan in place, have a trusted contact like a friend or a colleague that can help you.Bernadine Bachar, Chair - Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement/ Director - Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
'Thousands of ordinary South Africans have contributed to the Solidarity Fund'
It's an enormous humanitarian effort. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at the Solidarity Fund.Read More
Mobile testing units for WC won't be ready for two weeks - Premier
On Monday it was announced that the government would roll out 10,000 field workers to carry out screening and testing.Read More
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF
Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society.Read More
Making hand sanitizer out of bread? It's strange, but true!
Kieno Kammies discovers how food science boffins at Stellenbosch have used stale bread to make hand sanitizer.Read More
Second Covid-19 case in Khayelitsha amid fears of community transmission
There are now 393 Covid-19 infections in the Western Cape, 164 are locally transmitted cases.Read More
'Communities suffering because neighbourhood watches not essential services'
The Grassy Park CPF's Phillip Bam on why communities need continued protection during lockdown as opportunistic crime spikes.Read More
I had a lingering flu since Friday - Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Covid-19
Trade union activist Zwelinzima Vavi took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.Read More
Report lockdown abuse by police, army to DA - Steenhuisen
The DA's John Steenhuisen says South Africans can use whatsapp or email for complaints, to be taken up with relevant authorities.Read More
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown
Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook.Read More
5G and Covid-19: Claims of any links 'are simply not true'
MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen: 'These con artists slap you with all kinds of tech terms to make the story believable'.Read More