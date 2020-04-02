Special women's shelters set up for GBV victims during lockdown

Not everyone is safer at home during the current coronavirus lockdown.

That's the message from women's rights activist and director of the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children Bernadine Bachar.

Bachar joined Pippa Hudson to highlight the terrifying realities facing women who're living with abusers during the current 21-day lockdown.

We are very concerned about women who would be forced to be confined with abusers. Bernadine Bachar, Chair - Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement/ Director - Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children

Bachar says a country-wide awareness drive is underway informing those in need that shelters are still operational during the lockdown.

We've established four Covid-19 first aid shelters and those would take women in for a 14-21 day period...after which they would go into the established shelters like Saartjie Baartman. Bernadine Bachar, Chair - Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement/ Director - Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children

Bachar has the following message for women who're suffering at the hands of an abuser.

Have everything ready if you need to leave. Have a bag that is packed. Bernadine Bachar, Chair - Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement/ Director - Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children

Have a safety plan in place, have a trusted contact like a friend or a colleague that can help you. Bernadine Bachar, Chair - Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement/ Director - Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children

Listen to the full interview below: