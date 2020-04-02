Covid-19: Struggling to pay - or collect - the rent?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Thousands of ordinary South Africans have contributed to the Solidarity Fund' It's an enormous humanitarian effort. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at the Solidarity Fund. 2 April 2020 6:34 PM
Mobile testing units for WC won't be ready for two weeks - Premier On Monday it was announced that the government would roll out 10,000 field workers to carry out screening and testing. 2 April 2020 6:08 PM
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society. 2 April 2020 5:40 PM
View all Local
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis. 2 April 2020 1:22 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase. 1 April 2020 1:11 PM
View all Politics
German nationals heading home as SAA agrees to repatriate foreign citizens South African Airways (SAA) has agreed to provide repatriation charter flights to various international destinations. 2 April 2020 1:52 PM
It's high time the minibus taxi industry is subsidised, says Santaco WC chair The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco)'s Western Cape chairperson Nazeem Abduraman says the industry must be subsidised. 2 April 2020 11:34 AM
Employers urged to apply to UIF Covid-19 benefit fund for employees UIF will transfer the funds to the company and they are able to pay employees digitally explains UIF Commissioner Maruping. 2 April 2020 10:57 AM
View all Business
Black dog syndrome: #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer explores the phenomenon Black Dog Syndrome is a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favour of lighter-coloured dogs. 2 April 2020 7:09 PM
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures. 2 April 2020 12:42 PM
Join live cooking demos to support Cheyne's Restaurant staff during lockdown Cheyne Morrisby has adapted his business to help keep his 80 staff members afloat during the Covid-19 financial crunch. 2 April 2020 12:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
Black dog syndrome: #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer explores the phenomenon Black Dog Syndrome is a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favour of lighter-coloured dogs. 2 April 2020 7:09 PM
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook. 2 April 2020 2:11 PM
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures. 2 April 2020 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns. 1 April 2020 11:20 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back... 31 March 2020 8:50 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Covid-19: Struggling to pay - or collect - the rent?

2 April 2020 7:37 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Property
rent
landlord
rental property
tenant
rental
coronavirus in south afrca
covid-19 in south africa
property lawyer
Julian Scher
force majeure
Act of God
Strauss Scher Attorneys
renting and letting
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews property lawyer Julian Scher about rental payment problems caused by Covid-19.

South Africa is facing a deep and prolonged economic downturn amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.

Many tenants who were formerly in good standing will soon be unable to pay their rent.

Many leases don’t have a “force majeure” (aka “Act of God”) clause to cover for events such as Covid-19.

In other words, it’s a breach of contract, if a tenant becomes unable to pay.

But these are extraordinary times; landlords and tenants may come to an amicable agreement while the crisis persists.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Julian Scher (Partner & Property Lawyer at Strauss Scher Attorneys) about rental payment problems caused by Covid-19.

In most commercial leases you should find a clause that deals with events beyond the control of the parties… A classic example is if the building is destroyed…

Julian Scher, property lawyer - Strauss Scher Attorneys

Read the lease… if there is nothing in it, then we fall back on common law… it, unfortunately, doesn’t recognize hardship as a result of the Covid-19 environment…

Julian Scher, property lawyer - Strauss Scher Attorneys

In my view, Covid-19… performance is still possible…

Julian Scher, property lawyer - Strauss Scher Attorneys

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

