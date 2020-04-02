Mobile testing units for WC won't be ready for two weeks - Premier

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has revealed that it will be a further two weeks before mobile testing is up and running in the province.

He was speaking to John Maytham on Thursday afternoon following the release of the latest statistics as they relate to the province.

7 people in the Western Cape are in intensive care after testing positive for Covid-19.

Across the province, there are 393 confirmed infections - 22 of those have been hospitalized.

Winde says plans are also being cemented to begin screening efforts, and says residents will be alerted as to when screening is taking place.

What we will do is advertise the ward in which it is going to be taking place, so that people will know. Alan Winde, Premier at Western Cape Government

On Monday it was announced that the government would roll out 10,000 field workers across the country to carry out screening and testing.

The death toll for the virus in South African currently stands at 5.

Listen to the full interview below: