Mobile testing units for WC won't be ready for two weeks - Premier
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has revealed that it will be a further two weeks before mobile testing is up and running in the province.
He was speaking to John Maytham on Thursday afternoon following the release of the latest statistics as they relate to the province.
7 people in the Western Cape are in intensive care after testing positive for Covid-19.
Across the province, there are 393 confirmed infections - 22 of those have been hospitalized.
Winde says plans are also being cemented to begin screening efforts, and says residents will be alerted as to when screening is taking place.
What we will do is advertise the ward in which it is going to be taking place, so that people will know.Alan Winde, Premier at Western Cape Government
On Monday it was announced that the government would roll out 10,000 field workers across the country to carry out screening and testing.
The death toll for the virus in South African currently stands at 5.
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
'Thousands of ordinary South Africans have contributed to the Solidarity Fund'
It's an enormous humanitarian effort. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at the Solidarity Fund.Read More
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF
Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society.Read More
Special women's shelters set up for GBV victims during lockdown
When staying at home is more dangerous than going out...the truth about GBV in the time of coronavirus.Read More
Making hand sanitizer out of bread? It's strange, but true!
Kieno Kammies discovers how food science boffins at Stellenbosch have used stale bread to make hand sanitizer.Read More
Second Covid-19 case in Khayelitsha amid fears of community transmission
There are now 393 Covid-19 infections in the Western Cape, 164 are locally transmitted cases.Read More
'Communities suffering because neighbourhood watches not essential services'
The Grassy Park CPF's Phillip Bam on why communities need continued protection during lockdown as opportunistic crime spikes.Read More
I had a lingering flu since Friday - Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Covid-19
Trade union activist Zwelinzima Vavi took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.Read More
Report lockdown abuse by police, army to DA - Steenhuisen
The DA's John Steenhuisen says South Africans can use whatsapp or email for complaints, to be taken up with relevant authorities.Read More
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown
Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook.Read More
5G and Covid-19: Claims of any links 'are simply not true'
MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen: 'These con artists slap you with all kinds of tech terms to make the story believable'.Read More