Minister Pandor: 1471 Saffers abroad needing help, Dirco 24-hour contact numbers

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:50
Naked Scientist Continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
DW-Latest news from Germany and Europe with Deutsche Welle with Rob Watts
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Watts - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:33
Why SARS is charging 20% duty on imported medical supplies and refunds paid out to businesses during lock down
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Edward Kieswetter
Today at 11:05
In an age of COVID-19, denial is deadly!
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Today at 11:32
Western Cape government updates on the Economy Lock Down Day 8
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Thousands of ordinary South Africans have contributed to the Solidarity Fund' It's an enormous humanitarian effort. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at the Solidarity Fund. 2 April 2020 6:34 PM
Mobile testing units for WC won't be ready for two weeks - Premier On Monday it was announced that the government would roll out 10,000 field workers to carry out screening and testing. 2 April 2020 6:08 PM
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society. 2 April 2020 5:40 PM
View all Local
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis. 2 April 2020 1:22 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase. 1 April 2020 1:11 PM
View all Politics
South Africa’s economy to shrink by 23.5% in 2Q/2020 – Absa forecast Africa’s most developed economy is heading for a very cold economic winter, says Absa Senior Economist Peter Worthington. 3 April 2020 9:17 AM
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can' Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. 2 April 2020 8:04 PM
German nationals heading home as SAA agrees to repatriate foreign citizens South African Airways (SAA) has agreed to provide repatriation charter flights to various international destinations. 2 April 2020 1:52 PM
View all Business
Black dog syndrome: #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer explores the phenomenon Black Dog Syndrome is a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favour of lighter-coloured dogs. 2 April 2020 7:09 PM
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures. 2 April 2020 12:42 PM
Join live cooking demos to support Cheyne's Restaurant staff during lockdown Cheyne Morrisby has adapted his business to help keep his 80 staff members afloat during the Covid-19 financial crunch. 2 April 2020 12:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
Black dog syndrome: #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer explores the phenomenon Black Dog Syndrome is a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favour of lighter-coloured dogs. 2 April 2020 7:09 PM
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook. 2 April 2020 2:11 PM
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures. 2 April 2020 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Minister Pandor: 1471 Saffers abroad needing help, Dirco 24-hour contact numbers International Relations Minister says some need to travel home while others need help with accommodation overseas. 3 April 2020 8:19 AM
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns. 1 April 2020 11:20 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
World

Minister Pandor: 1471 Saffers abroad needing help, Dirco 24-hour contact numbers

3 April 2020 8:19 AM
by
Tags:
International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor
repatriation
coronavirus covid-19.
International Relations Minister says some need to travel home while others need help with accommodation overseas.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Naledi Pandor, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, on the issue of South Africans who are currently abroad.

Some are unable to return to South Africa due to flights being cancelled the world over but others are struggling to find accommodation in the countries they find themselves due to lockdowns.

1, 471 South Africans currently overseas have contacted the South African mission for assistance, confirms Pandor.

Some want airways to be open so that they can travel on commercial airlines. Others needing help because they are stranded.

Minister Naledi Pandor - International Relations and Cooperation

Some might need help with accommodation because they are students there out of residences. These students who have not completed courses do not necessarily want to come back but they need help because universities and residences have closed. They don't have accommodation and they don't know where to go.

Minister Naledi Pandor - International Relations and Cooperation

I have said we must repatriate those that are in distress - and those would be people such as 30 who are at an airport in Doha, or 70 who are in Bali in Thailand and whose accommodation funds have run out but they actually have flight tickets.

Minister Naledi Pandor - International Relations and Cooperation

She says her department is discussing with the Thai government whether a plane can be made available to bring them home.

It would only load South African citizens to return home.

Minister Naledi Pandor - International Relations and Cooperation

Pandor says consideration is being given to the elderly and the infirm who are overseas as well who need to receive medical treatment in South Africa.

The stranded, elderly and infirm are the three categories that will be the primary target initially.

Minister Naledi Pandor - International Relations and Cooperation

She says the department is making a distinction between those who are travelling overseas and are now stranded and those who chose to settle in other countries.

She says her department has asked governments to extend visas for South Africans who have chosen to settle in other countries and have work permits.

I am not encouraging large numbers of movement but those who are really in distress and call on the government to find a way to assist in partnership with other governments, those are the ones we are looking at.

Minister Naledi Pandor - International Relations and Cooperation

We are going to have to look at this on a case by case basis.

Minister Naledi Pandor - International Relations and Cooperation

South African embassies across the world are reduced to a skeleton staff says Pandor.

24-hour Dirco command centre with two telephone numbers and two email addresses.

DIRCO COMMAND CENTRE TELEPHONE NUMBERS: +27 12 351 1754 +27 12 351 1756

EMAIL ADDRESSES: cicc1@dirco.gov.za cicc2@dirco.gov.za

Listen to the interview below:


3 April 2020 8:19 AM
by
Tags:
International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor
repatriation
coronavirus covid-19.

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

homeless-teen-boy-streets-beggar-poverty-123rf

South Africa’s economy to shrink by 23.5% in 2Q/2020 – Absa forecast

3 April 2020 9:17 AM

Africa’s most developed economy is heading for a very cold economic winter, says Absa Senior Economist Peter Worthington.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Piggy bank mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can'

2 April 2020 8:04 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sorry we closed small business 123rfbusiness 123rf

Covid-19: Struggling to pay - or collect - the rent?

2 April 2020 7:37 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews property lawyer Julian Scher about rental payment problems caused by Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

race-unity-hands-harmonypng

'Thousands of ordinary South Africans have contributed to the Solidarity Fund'

2 April 2020 6:34 PM

It's an enormous humanitarian effort. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at the Solidarity Fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

131021mob-killing .jpg

Second Covid-19 case in Khayelitsha amid fears of community transmission

2 April 2020 4:57 PM

There are now 393 Covid-19 infections in the Western Cape, 164 are locally transmitted cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vavi5

I had a lingering flu since Friday - Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Covid-19

2 April 2020 3:17 PM

Trade union activist Zwelinzima Vavi took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minibus taxi commuters disembark Johannesburg transport 123rflocal 123rf

'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco

2 April 2020 1:22 PM

National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coffinjpg

Bodies of Covid-19 victims to be declared 'bio-hazards' in Free State metro

2 April 2020 12:51 PM

New rules announced by the Mangaung Municipality in light of Covid-19 will change the way traditional funerals are carried out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

radio-garden-1png

The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations

2 April 2020 12:42 PM

Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bed bedding sheets sleep sleeping 123rflifestyle 123rf

Capetonian who recovered from Covid-19 opens hotels and hostels to medical staff

2 April 2020 12:02 PM

Kim Whitaker contracted the virus after returning from a trip to Germany some weeks ago and now has set up Ubuntu Beds to assist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Minister Pandor: 1471 Saffers abroad needing help, Dirco 24-hour contact numbers

Local World

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise sharply to 1462

Local

Covid-19: Struggling to pay - or collect - the rent?

Business Lifestyle Opinion

EWN Highlights

Parts of Gauteng hit by power outages as Eskom infrastructure targeted

3 April 2020 8:53 AM

COVID-19 quick insights from 2 April

3 April 2020 7:57 AM

Cogta to speak to WC govt over move to allow cigarette sales during lockdown

3 April 2020 7:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA