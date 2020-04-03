Western Cape police to act against sale of cigarettes, says enforcement top cop

This is despite Premier Alan Winde's announcement that the "ban" on cigarette sales has been lifted in the Western Cape.

Lincoln maintains that cigarettes are not listed as an essential item in the lockdown regulations, and therefore cannot be bought or sold.

Lincoln, who also heads the police's anti-gang unit, says over 2,000 arrests have been made since the start of the lockdown seven days ago.

Cigarettes are not listed as an essential product, so cigarettes can't be sold. Major-General Andre Lincoln, Head of Lockdown Enforcement - Western Cape SAPS

Our arrests are well over 2,000 already. Most of those are transferred into fines. Major-General Andre Lincoln, Head of Lockdown Enforcement - Western Cape SAPS

There definitely is a deployment in every area. Major-General Andre Lincoln, Head of Lockdown Enforcement - Western Cape SAPS

