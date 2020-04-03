Philippine President orders military to kill lockdown violators on the spot

The military will kill – on the spot – people who violate quarantine, announced Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Picture: Facebook

The Philippines is a lower-middle-income country, according to the World Bank, with a healthcare system that compares poorly to much of the rest of Asia.

Six million Filipinos still use pit toilets while 20% of the population lacks facilities for basic hygiene.

Manila has about four million people who live in slums, making social distancing a challenge.

My orders to the police and military... shoot them dead. Is that understood? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you. Rodrigo Duterte, President - Philippines (talking about lockdown violators)

Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about stories that are trending (including this one about the Philippines).

It sounds like fake news… he has a similar approach to punishment for drug users and dealers… There’s a lot of social issues in the Philippines… Barbara Friedman

Can you imagine this happening in South Africa? Barbara Friedman

