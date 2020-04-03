Nehawu wants court to compel govt to provide protective gear for health workers

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Guidance for travel and tourism businesses impacted by COVID-19 crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Comedian Schalk Bezhuidenhout goes live at 8pm!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Schalk Bezuidenhout - Actor, presenter. comedian at ...
Today at 17:05
Western Cape Gov brief Heath Minister on response to #COVID19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
Jeremy Loops & Global Citizen #TogetherAtHome Livestream
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Loops - Musician at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
#IFQSAT: We may find ourselves with a pseudo-lockdown and very dire consequences Refilwe Moloto says after a strong start, government is whittling away at the regulations. 3 April 2020 1:48 PM
Nehawu wants court to compel govt to provide protective gear for health workers The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) is taking urgent legal action against the Health Ministry. 3 April 2020 1:16 PM
View all Local
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society. 2 April 2020 5:40 PM
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis. 2 April 2020 1:22 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
View all Politics
Covid-19: Struggling to pay - or collect - the rent? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews property lawyer Julian Scher about rental payment problems caused by Covid-19. 2 April 2020 7:37 PM
Eskom is making the best use of the crisis - André de Ruyter, CEO The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter about the utility’s plans during the Covid-19 lockdown. 2 April 2020 6:50 PM
'Thousands of ordinary South Africans have contributed to the Solidarity Fund' It's an enormous humanitarian effort. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at the Solidarity Fund. 2 April 2020 6:34 PM
View all Business
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
Take your fam on a virtual realtime game drive in Kruger during #21DayLockdown Get the whole family up at 5.30 am and check out this amazing realtime game drive on WildEarth. 3 April 2020 11:25 AM
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can' Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. 2 April 2020 8:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
Take your fam on a virtual realtime game drive in Kruger during #21DayLockdown Get the whole family up at 5.30 am and check out this amazing realtime game drive on WildEarth. 3 April 2020 11:25 AM
Black dog syndrome: #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer explores the phenomenon Black Dog Syndrome is a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favour of lighter-coloured dogs. 2 April 2020 7:09 PM
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook. 2 April 2020 2:11 PM
View all Entertainment
We are in limbo - SA woman stuck in Bali South African businesswoman and mother of four, Dr Mariheca Otto, has been stuck in Bali since March. 3 April 2020 2:51 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
Philippine President orders military to kill lockdown violators on the spot "My orders to the police and military... shoot them dead. Is that understood? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you." 3 April 2020 10:36 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
South Africa acted faster, more efficiently than many other countries - BBC The BBC on Friday heaped praise on South Africa’s “ruthlessly efficient” Covid-19 response and President Ramaphosa's leadership. 3 April 2020 12:13 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Nehawu wants court to compel govt to provide protective gear for health workers

3 April 2020 1:16 PM
by
Tags:
Nehawu
Health Department
Healthcare workers
masks
gloves
PPE
protective gear
Dr Yogan Pillay
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) is taking urgent legal action against the Health Ministry.

The union wants the courts to compel the department to protect its members who are at risk of contracting the Covid-19 virus.

Nehawu general secretary Zola Saphetha says many healthcare workers are risking their lives while government fails to implement a comprehensive plan to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitisers.

The public sector union represents nurses, doctors, pharmacists, community health workers, cleaners, ambulance workers and laboratory staff, among others.

Saphetha says Nehawu will serve the department with legal papers on Friday afternoon.

He says the union has been forced to take the legal route after attempts to meet with Health Ministry were unsuccessful.

There's general anxiety and fear in all hospitals... Our members are subjected to conditions where they have to risk their lives.

Zola Saphetha, General Secretary - Nehawu

Our members must speak to their managers to give them protective clothing.

Zola Saphetha, General Secretary - Nehawu

We want the court to compel the minister to talk to us and resolve these issues.. also we are praying for a [court] order that outcomes must be enforced and implemented.

Zola Saphetha, General Secretary - Nehawu

Meanwhile, the health department's Deputy Director-General Dr Yogan Pillay says officials are doing everything they can to fast-track the procurement of PPEs.

RELATED: SA businesses called to donate protective gear to healthcare sector

He says there is a global shortage of protective gear such as masks and gloves as the world grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.

There is a global shortage of PPE, every country is having this pandemic... Government and the department is doing everything it can to get the required commodities.

Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - National Department of Health

We are all concerned about protecting the health and welfare of health workers, without them, we can't provide health services.

Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - National Department of Health

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:


3 April 2020 1:16 PM
by
Tags:
Nehawu
Health Department
Healthcare workers
masks
gloves
PPE
protective gear
Dr Yogan Pillay

Recommended

More from Local

MTN-cellphone-network-service-provider-data-airtime-calls-123rf

Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19

3 April 2020 2:12 PM

"The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Refilwe Moloto 2019 B&W

#IFQSAT: We may find ourselves with a pseudo-lockdown and very dire consequences

3 April 2020 1:48 PM

Refilwe Moloto says after a strong start, government is whittling away at the regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drone flying over city aerial photography 123rflifestyle 123rf 123rfbusiness

China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same?

3 April 2020 1:03 PM

Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweliramajpg

South Africa acted faster, more efficiently than many other countries - BBC

3 April 2020 12:13 PM

The BBC on Friday heaped praise on South Africa’s “ruthlessly efficient” Covid-19 response and President Ramaphosa's leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cigarette 2.jpg

Western Cape police to act against sale of cigarettes, says enforcement top cop

3 April 2020 10:36 AM

The police's head of lockdown enforcement Major-General Andre Lincoln says officers will act against those who sell or buy cigarettes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wearing mask standing distance of 1 meter from others COVID-19 viruses 123rf

Czech Republic message: Masks partial protection is better than nothing

3 April 2020 10:05 AM

Czech Republic virologist Dr Emil Pavlik says wearing masks have kept Covid-19 infection rates and deaths low in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aeroplane-airplane-clouds-115491jpg

Minister Pandor: 1471 Saffers abroad needing help, Dirco 24-hour contact numbers

3 April 2020 8:19 AM

International Relations Minister says some need to travel home while others need help with accommodation overseas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

race-unity-hands-harmonypng

'Thousands of ordinary South Africans have contributed to the Solidarity Fund'

2 April 2020 6:34 PM

It's an enormous humanitarian effort. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at the Solidarity Fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

Mobile testing units for WC won't be ready for two weeks - Premier

2 April 2020 6:08 PM

On Monday it was announced that the government would roll out 10,000 field workers to carry out screening and testing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fikile mbalula

FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF

2 April 2020 5:40 PM

Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa acted faster, more efficiently than many other countries - BBC

Local Opinion

Western Cape police to act against sale of cigarettes, says enforcement top cop

Local

Philippine President orders military to kill lockdown violators on the spot

World

EWN Highlights

BBC commends SA’s ‘ruthlessly efficient’ fight against COVID-19

3 April 2020 2:59 PM

Isolated and afraid: How the COVID-19 pandemic is changing pregnancy

3 April 2020 1:58 PM

More than 900 virus deaths in Spain for second day

3 April 2020 12:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA