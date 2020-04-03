Take your fam on a virtual game drive in Kruger during #21DayLockdown
Yes it is a lockdown and you can't really go anywhere and we're sure you are running out of ideas to entertain the kids - as well as you!
Well have no fear, you can watch SafariLIVE, an award-winning, LIVE safari, hosted by expert game rangers...right in the comfort of your living room.
It's great for kids and has a live chat function where rangers answer all their endless questions live (so you don't have to!)
They are doing two game drives a day, which you can watch live on YouTube.
A morning drive is 5.30-8.30am and the afternoon drive is 3.30-6.30pm.
Click on WildEarth here to find out more.
Check out this adorable video of a hyena mommy Ribbon and her new babies which viewers experienced live on 29 March.
And more amazing game videos from WildEarth.
