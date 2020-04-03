South Africa acted faster, more efficiently than many other countries - BBC

South Africa is “ruthlessly efficient” in its fight against Covid-19, reported the BBC on Friday.

Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.

It’s been a week since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced one of the most severe lockdowns in the world.

The country is ramping up testing for Covid-19 at a pace outstripping most of its economic peers and even far wealthier nations.

South Africa seems to have acted faster, more efficiently, and more ruthlessly than many other countries around the world. Andrew Harding, Africa correspondent – BBC

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emerged as a formidable leader - composed, compassionate, but seized by the urgency of the moment and wasting no time in imposing tough restrictive steps and galvanising crucial support from the private sector. Andrew Harding, Africa correspondent – BBC

The broadcasting behemoth also applauded Health Minister Zweli Mkhize for his “no-nonsense, energetic performance, and his sober, deeply knowledgeable, daily briefings”.

