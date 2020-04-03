South Africa acted faster, more efficiently than many other countries - BBC
South Africa is “ruthlessly efficient” in its fight against Covid-19, reported the BBC on Friday.
It’s been a week since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced one of the most severe lockdowns in the world.
The country is ramping up testing for Covid-19 at a pace outstripping most of its economic peers and even far wealthier nations.
South Africa seems to have acted faster, more efficiently, and more ruthlessly than many other countries around the world.Andrew Harding, Africa correspondent – BBC
President Cyril Ramaphosa has emerged as a formidable leader - composed, compassionate, but seized by the urgency of the moment and wasting no time in imposing tough restrictive steps and galvanising crucial support from the private sector.Andrew Harding, Africa correspondent – BBC
The broadcasting behemoth also applauded Health Minister Zweli Mkhize for his “no-nonsense, energetic performance, and his sober, deeply knowledgeable, daily briefings”.
For more detail, read the BBC’s “South Africa's ruthlessly efficient fight against coronavirus”.
