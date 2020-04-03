China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same?
Chinese engineers have adapted drones designed for agriculture to squirt public spaces with sanitiser.
By Thursday, drones have disinfected almost 1000 square kilometres of communal areas in 20 Chinese provinces.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this novel approach to slowing the rate of Covid-19 infections.
They’ve had a go at this in China and, to some extent, India… How about doing it in our own backyard? In the UK, there have been several calls for this… Disinfecting Trafalgar Square, for instance…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent - CapeTalk
Aerial spraying of chemicals is banned across the whole of Europe… Could they relax the rules, and do what China and India have been doing?Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent - CapeTalk
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19
"The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?"Read More
#IFQSAT: We may find ourselves with a pseudo-lockdown and very dire consequences
Refilwe Moloto says after a strong start, government is whittling away at the regulations.Read More
South Africa acted faster, more efficiently than many other countries - BBC
The BBC on Friday heaped praise on South Africa’s “ruthlessly efficient” Covid-19 response and President Ramaphosa's leadership.Read More
Take your fam on a virtual realtime game drive in Kruger during #21DayLockdown
Get the whole family up at 5.30 am and check out this amazing realtime game drive on WildEarth.Read More
Philippine President orders military to kill lockdown violators on the spot
"My orders to the police and military... shoot them dead. Is that understood? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you."Read More
Western Cape police to act against sale of cigarettes, says enforcement top cop
The police's head of lockdown enforcement Major-General Andre Lincoln says officers will act against those who sell or buy cigarettes.Read More
Czech Republic message: Masks partial protection is better than nothing
Czech Republic virologist Dr Emil Pavlik says wearing masks have kept Covid-19 infection rates and deaths low in the country.Read More
South Africa’s economy to shrink by 23.5% in 2Q/2020 – Absa forecast
Africa’s most developed economy is heading for a very cold economic winter, says Absa Senior Economist Peter Worthington.Read More
Minister Pandor: 1471 Saffers abroad needing help, Dirco 24-hour contact numbers
International Relations Minister says some need to travel home while others need help with accommodation overseas.Read More
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can'
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.Read More
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
South Africa acted faster, more efficiently than many other countries - BBC
The BBC on Friday heaped praise on South Africa’s “ruthlessly efficient” Covid-19 response and President Ramaphosa's leadership.Read More
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can'
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.Read More
Managing your mental health during the coronavirus crisis
Help continues to be available in the public sector for those dealing with mental health issues during the current crisis.Read More
Top tips to keep your stationary vehicle in tip-top condition during lockdown
Motoring guru Ciero de Siena has the do's and don'ts of lockdown car maintenance. Also find out about one insurer's 'cover-pause'.Read More
Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO
The medical schemes regulator says it is analysing some of the proposals aimed at providing a payment holiday for members.Read More
School feeding NGO helps feed hungry communities thanks to generous donations
The Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) has been able to make a difference in several underprivileged communities during the lockdown.Read More
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public
Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19.Read More
[WATCH] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days
The president delivers government plans to South Africans on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings.Read More
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying
Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce.Read More
10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively
Working from home to steer clear of the coronavirus? Here’s advice on how to get it right.Read More