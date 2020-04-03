China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same?

Chinese engineers have adapted drones designed for agriculture to squirt public spaces with sanitiser.

By Thursday, drones have disinfected almost 1000 square kilometres of communal areas in 20 Chinese provinces.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this novel approach to slowing the rate of Covid-19 infections.

They’ve had a go at this in China and, to some extent, India… How about doing it in our own backyard? In the UK, there have been several calls for this… Disinfecting Trafalgar Square, for instance… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent - CapeTalk

Aerial spraying of chemicals is banned across the whole of Europe… Could they relax the rules, and do what China and India have been doing? Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent - CapeTalk

