China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Guidance for travel and tourism businesses impacted by COVID-19 crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Comedian Schalk Bezhuidenhout goes live at 8pm!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Schalk Bezuidenhout - Actor, presenter. comedian at ...
Today at 17:05
Western Cape Gov brief Heath Minister on response to #COVID19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
Jeremy Loops & Global Citizen #TogetherAtHome Livestream
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Loops - Musician at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
#IFQSAT: We may find ourselves with a pseudo-lockdown and very dire consequences Refilwe Moloto says after a strong start, government is whittling away at the regulations. 3 April 2020 1:48 PM
Nehawu wants court to compel govt to provide protective gear for health workers The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) is taking urgent legal action against the Health Ministry. 3 April 2020 1:16 PM
View all Local
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society. 2 April 2020 5:40 PM
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis. 2 April 2020 1:22 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
View all Politics
Covid-19: Struggling to pay - or collect - the rent? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews property lawyer Julian Scher about rental payment problems caused by Covid-19. 2 April 2020 7:37 PM
Eskom is making the best use of the crisis - André de Ruyter, CEO The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter about the utility’s plans during the Covid-19 lockdown. 2 April 2020 6:50 PM
'Thousands of ordinary South Africans have contributed to the Solidarity Fund' It's an enormous humanitarian effort. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at the Solidarity Fund. 2 April 2020 6:34 PM
View all Business
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
Take your fam on a virtual realtime game drive in Kruger during #21DayLockdown Get the whole family up at 5.30 am and check out this amazing realtime game drive on WildEarth. 3 April 2020 11:25 AM
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can' Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. 2 April 2020 8:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
Take your fam on a virtual realtime game drive in Kruger during #21DayLockdown Get the whole family up at 5.30 am and check out this amazing realtime game drive on WildEarth. 3 April 2020 11:25 AM
Black dog syndrome: #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer explores the phenomenon Black Dog Syndrome is a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favour of lighter-coloured dogs. 2 April 2020 7:09 PM
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook. 2 April 2020 2:11 PM
View all Entertainment
We are in limbo - SA woman stuck in Bali South African businesswoman and mother of four, Dr Mariheca Otto, has been stuck in Bali since March. 3 April 2020 2:51 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
Philippine President orders military to kill lockdown violators on the spot "My orders to the police and military... shoot them dead. Is that understood? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you." 3 April 2020 10:36 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
South Africa acted faster, more efficiently than many other countries - BBC The BBC on Friday heaped praise on South Africa’s “ruthlessly efficient” Covid-19 response and President Ramaphosa's leadership. 3 April 2020 12:13 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same?

3 April 2020 1:03 PM
by
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
dRONE
Disinfectant
Coronavirus
COVID-19
sanitise
international correspondent
Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have?

Chinese engineers have adapted drones designed for agriculture to squirt public spaces with sanitiser.

By Thursday, drones have disinfected almost 1000 square kilometres of communal areas in 20 Chinese provinces.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this novel approach to slowing the rate of Covid-19 infections.

They’ve had a go at this in China and, to some extent, India… How about doing it in our own backyard? In the UK, there have been several calls for this… Disinfecting Trafalgar Square, for instance…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent - CapeTalk

Aerial spraying of chemicals is banned across the whole of Europe… Could they relax the rules, and do what China and India have been doing?

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent - CapeTalk

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.


3 April 2020 1:03 PM
by
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
dRONE
Disinfectant
Coronavirus
COVID-19
sanitise
international correspondent

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

MTN-cellphone-network-service-provider-data-airtime-calls-123rf

Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19

3 April 2020 2:12 PM

"The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Refilwe Moloto 2019 B&W

#IFQSAT: We may find ourselves with a pseudo-lockdown and very dire consequences

3 April 2020 1:48 PM

Refilwe Moloto says after a strong start, government is whittling away at the regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweliramajpg

South Africa acted faster, more efficiently than many other countries - BBC

3 April 2020 12:13 PM

The BBC on Friday heaped praise on South Africa’s “ruthlessly efficient” Covid-19 response and President Ramaphosa's leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hyena mom Ribbon and baby WIldEarth video screengrab

Take your fam on a virtual realtime game drive in Kruger during #21DayLockdown

3 April 2020 11:25 AM

Get the whole family up at 5.30 am and check out this amazing realtime game drive on WildEarth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180314-duterteedjpg

Philippine President orders military to kill lockdown violators on the spot

3 April 2020 10:36 AM

"My orders to the police and military... shoot them dead. Is that understood? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cigarette 2.jpg

Western Cape police to act against sale of cigarettes, says enforcement top cop

3 April 2020 10:36 AM

The police's head of lockdown enforcement Major-General Andre Lincoln says officers will act against those who sell or buy cigarettes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wearing mask standing distance of 1 meter from others COVID-19 viruses 123rf

Czech Republic message: Masks partial protection is better than nothing

3 April 2020 10:05 AM

Czech Republic virologist Dr Emil Pavlik says wearing masks have kept Covid-19 infection rates and deaths low in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

homeless-teen-boy-streets-beggar-poverty-123rf

South Africa’s economy to shrink by 23.5% in 2Q/2020 – Absa forecast

3 April 2020 9:17 AM

Africa’s most developed economy is heading for a very cold economic winter, says Absa Senior Economist Peter Worthington.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aeroplane-airplane-clouds-115491jpg

Minister Pandor: 1471 Saffers abroad needing help, Dirco 24-hour contact numbers

3 April 2020 8:19 AM

International Relations Minister says some need to travel home while others need help with accommodation overseas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Piggy bank mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can'

2 April 2020 8:04 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information

zweliramajpg

South Africa acted faster, more efficiently than many other countries - BBC

3 April 2020 12:13 PM

The BBC on Friday heaped praise on South Africa’s “ruthlessly efficient” Covid-19 response and President Ramaphosa's leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Piggy bank mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can'

2 April 2020 8:04 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Depression psychology sad emotions

Managing your mental health during the coronavirus crisis

2 April 2020 11:32 AM

Help continues to be available in the public sector for those dealing with mental health issues during the current crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Save fuel petrol car motoring piggy bank 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

Top tips to keep your stationary vehicle in tip-top condition during lockdown

1 April 2020 3:42 PM

Motoring guru Ciero de Siena has the do's and don'ts of lockdown car maintenance. Also find out about one insurer's 'cover-pause'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-medical-health-pexels-photo-1919236jpeg

Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO

1 April 2020 11:05 AM

The medical schemes regulator says it is analysing some of the proposals aimed at providing a payment holiday for members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

volunteers-peninsula-school-feeding-associationjpg

School feeding NGO helps feed hungry communities thanks to generous donations

31 March 2020 4:41 PM

The Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) has been able to make a difference in several underprivileged communities during the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bar pub 123rf

[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public

26 March 2020 8:56 AM

Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa

[WATCH] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days

23 March 2020 7:37 PM

The president delivers government plans to South Africans on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uk-nurse-dawn-bilbrough2png

[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying

21 March 2020 11:18 AM

Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

work-from-home-office-job-remote-working-team-online-freelancer-laptop-123rf

10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively

17 March 2020 2:07 PM

Working from home to steer clear of the coronavirus? Here’s advice on how to get it right.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa acted faster, more efficiently than many other countries - BBC

Local Opinion

Western Cape police to act against sale of cigarettes, says enforcement top cop

Local

Philippine President orders military to kill lockdown violators on the spot

World

EWN Highlights

BBC commends SA’s ‘ruthlessly efficient’ fight against COVID-19

3 April 2020 2:59 PM

Isolated and afraid: How the COVID-19 pandemic is changing pregnancy

3 April 2020 1:58 PM

More than 900 virus deaths in Spain for second day

3 April 2020 12:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA