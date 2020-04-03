#IFQSAT: We may find ourselves with a pseudo-lockdown and very dire consequences
Refilwe Moloto says after a very strong stance by government when the lockdown was first implemented, the regulations seem to be being tweaked at the sidelines.
Lockdown regulation about-turns by the government are muddying the waters - like the changes to taxi capacities, cross-provincial travel for funerals, and informal food vendors now being allowed to trade, says Refilwe.
I think we soon going to find ourselves with a pseudo-lockdown with some very dire consequences.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
