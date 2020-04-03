We are in limbo - SA woman stuck in Bali

Otto went to Bali on a yoga retreat and became stranded there when international flights were cancelled ahead of the lockdown.

She is one of 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The mother of four says she had no idea that the virus would reach this magnitude before departing for her trip.

I had no idea what was about to happen over the next few days. Dr Mariheca Otto

It was a massive shock... I've got lots of empathy for people who are stuck around the world. There's nothing you can do. It's out of your control completely. Dr Mariheca Otto

Otto says being away from her children has been the most challenging part.

I spent the most of last week in tears because I realised... that I'm probably not going to see my kids of weeks. Dr Mariheca Otto

Otto, a business consultant by profession, says companies are going to have to adapt and create new work solutions to survive the pandemic.

It's been amazing to see how people are so hungry to get answers in this time of uncertainty. Dr Mariheca Otto

Each of us will have to reinvent ourselves in some way and do a little reflection. Dr Mariheca Otto

Listen to her relay her story on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: