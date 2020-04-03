John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
#IFQSAT: We may find ourselves with a pseudo-lockdown and very dire consequences Refilwe Moloto says after a strong start, government is whittling away at the regulations. 3 April 2020 1:48 PM
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society. 2 April 2020 5:40 PM
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis. 2 April 2020 1:22 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
Covid-19: Struggling to pay - or collect - the rent? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews property lawyer Julian Scher about rental payment problems caused by Covid-19. 2 April 2020 7:37 PM
Eskom is making the best use of the crisis - André de Ruyter, CEO The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter about the utility's plans during the Covid-19 lockdown. 2 April 2020 6:50 PM
'Thousands of ordinary South Africans have contributed to the Solidarity Fund' It's an enormous humanitarian effort. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at the Solidarity Fund. 2 April 2020 6:34 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
Black dog syndrome: #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer explores the phenomenon Black Dog Syndrome is a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favour of lighter-coloured dogs. 2 April 2020 7:09 PM
Good news for smokers: Western Cape to resume sale of cigarettes Premier Alan Winde says it is not so much the lifting of a ban, as a re-interpretation of lockdown regulations. 2 April 2020 1:18 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
Take your fam on a virtual game drive in Kruger during #21DayLockdown Get the whole family together check out this amazing game drive on WildEarth. 3 April 2020 11:25 AM
We are in limbo - SA woman stuck in Bali South African businesswoman and mother of four, Dr Mariheca Otto, has been stuck in Bali since March. 3 April 2020 2:51 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
Philippine President orders military to kill lockdown violators on the spot "My orders to the police and military... shoot them dead. Is that understood? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you." 3 April 2020 10:36 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Entertainment

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020

3 April 2020 4:54 PM
book review
book picks
John's book picks
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Here are John's picks:

  • Know my name by Chanel Miller
  • The Mirror and The Light by Hilary Mantel
  • Firewatching by Russ Thomas

Listen to John's full review:


3 April 2020 4:54 PM
book review
book picks
John's book picks

More from John Maytham's Book Reviews

Woman drinking tea and reading book on couch

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 March 2020

13 March 2020 5:40 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

reading-woman-novel-book-glasses-story-literature-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 06 March 2020

6 March 2020 3:05 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Read More arrow_forward

pages-writing-author-book-literature-reading-novel-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 February 2020

14 February 2020 4:42 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Read More arrow_forward

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 January 2020

24 January 2020 4:46 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Young man reading books in library literature 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 January 2020

17 January 2020 5:18 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week, including a new read by British author Robert Macfarlane.

Read More arrow_forward

Women reading book club literature books 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 December 2019

19 December 2019 4:59 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

book-pagesjpg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 06 December 2019

6 December 2019 4:56 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including a new read by Stephen King.

Read More arrow_forward

books-libraryjpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 29 November 2019

29 November 2019 4:39 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

book-reading-literaturejpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 22 November 2019

22 November 2019 5:15 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

books-libraryjpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 November 2019

15 November 2019 4:42 PM

Here are John's four picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

