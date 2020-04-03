Nominations are open: Celebrate your frontline worker heroes

Keeping the streets safe, ensuring medicines are fully stocked, attending to patients around the clock, making sure we are able to access essential goods in the stores, cleaning up the streets, proving transport during regulated times.

Taking emergency calls, helping patients at medical scenes, ensuring that we are informed with the latest relevant news, ensuring sustenance to fresh produce and timeous delivery of essential goods in stores across the country.

Yes, you guessed it right, these are the frontline workers, our South African heroes working throughout the national lockdown as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the 23rd of March.

Their remarkable work reveals that not all heroes wear capes!

Every single act of kindness whether big or small from these selfless individuals will in addition to bringing hope, remind others that there’s goodness in the world and it will leave us feeling gratified.

Some of them go an extra mile to ensure we navigate this difficult time with hope.

Assured, without these acts of kindness the world would be different.

Some resumed duties from retirement while others have created creative alternative products in the bid to support communities to flatten the curve.

At LeadSA we hope this culture will persist as we continue to celebrate strides of people who, like the frontline workers, are making a positive difference in their spaces across the country.

Help us shine a spotlight on your frontline worker heroes by nominating them for their exceptional work here.

Or share their stories briefly on Twitter and Facebook and tag us on Twitter: @lead_sa or Facebook: @leadsa and add the hashtag #LeadSATogether.

Your nomination will put them in the running of being named the Lead SA Heroes.

The 21-day lockdown, which came into effect from Friday 27 March until 16 April, was implemented by the government in the bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve.

This article first appeared on LeadSA : Nominations are open: Celebrate your frontline worker heroes