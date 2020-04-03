Streaming issues? Report here
RIP Bill Withers legend

3 April 2020 6:08 PM
by
Tags:
Bill Withers
Blues
soul
The influential American soul singer has died aged 81.

Born 4 July 1938 and died 3 April 2020 at age 81. of heart complications.

So many songs that are the soundtrack of our lives. Ain't No Sunshine, Lean On Me and Lovely Day.

And one of his most beautiful songs Grandma's Hands.

In memory of the great Bill Withers, one of his most beautiful songs.

Watch:


