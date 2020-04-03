RIP Bill Withers legend
Born 4 July 1938 and died 3 April 2020 at age 81. of heart complications.
So many songs that are the soundtrack of our lives. Ain't No Sunshine, Lean On Me and Lovely Day.
And one of his most beautiful songs Grandma's Hands.
In memory of the great Bill Withers, one of his most beautiful songs.
Watch:
