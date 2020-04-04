Mass screening for Covid-19 starts in WC on Monday - how exactly will it work?

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-classicspng capetalk-classicspng
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gen. Viljoen 'demobilised conservative resistance to transition' - Ramaphosa FF Plus founder and former defence force chief General Constand Viljoen died on Friday at the age of 86. 4 April 2020 12:20 PM
Rev Storey left with mixed emotions after refugees removed from Methodist Church Reverend Alan Storey says he's feeling a combination of relief and sadness after the refugees living inside his church were remove... 3 April 2020 4:41 PM
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
View all Local
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society. 2 April 2020 5:40 PM
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis. 2 April 2020 1:22 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
View all Politics
South Africa’s economy to shrink by 23.5% in 2Q/2020 – Absa forecast Africa’s most developed economy is heading for a very cold economic winter, says Absa Senior Economist Peter Worthington. 3 April 2020 9:17 AM
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can' Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. 2 April 2020 8:04 PM
Covid-19: Struggling to pay - or collect - the rent? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews property lawyer Julian Scher about rental payment problems caused by Covid-19. 2 April 2020 7:37 PM
View all Business
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
Black dog syndrome: #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer explores the phenomenon Black Dog Syndrome is a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favour of lighter-coloured dogs. 2 April 2020 7:09 PM
'Thousands of ordinary South Africans have contributed to the Solidarity Fund' It's an enormous humanitarian effort. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at the Solidarity Fund. 2 April 2020 6:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
Take your fam on a virtual game drive in Kruger during #21DayLockdown Get the whole family together check out this amazing game drive on WildEarth. 3 April 2020 11:25 AM
View all Entertainment
We are in limbo - SA woman stuck in Bali South African businesswoman and mother of four, Dr Mariheca Otto, has been stuck in Bali since March. 3 April 2020 2:51 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
Philippine President orders military to kill lockdown violators on the spot "My orders to the police and military... shoot them dead. Is that understood? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you." 3 April 2020 10:36 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Mass screening for Covid-19 starts in WC on Monday - how exactly will it work?

4 April 2020 11:02 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Health
Coronavirus
#Covid19
21 day lockdown
mass screening for Covid-19
Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo gives details of the screening schedule in identified areas and addresses security concerns.

The Western Cape Department of Health has identified seven areas where community screening for Covid-19 will take place on Monday and Tuesday:

Cape Town Metro sub-districts:

- Khayelitsha: Town2 and Ilitha Park (Monday)

- Eastern: Happy Valley (Monday)

- Tygerberg: Bishop Lavis (Monday)

- Klipfontein: Philippi (Monday)

- Western: Bo-Kaap (Tuesday)

Non-rural districts:

- Kwanonqaba, Mossel Bay (Monday)

- Mbekweni, Cape Winelands (Monday)

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says details will still be communicated about further screening in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town's southern and northern areas (including Durbanville and Goodwood), as well as rural areas.

She says especially high-density areas with Covid-19 cases have been prioritised.

We do geo-mapping, and all these areas have got positive cases.

Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

In the Bo-Kaap area for example, I think there are still two cases there, also local transmission with no history of travelling... maybe they are going to the same shop, or maybe attended the same church or wedding... The more we test the more we could get a sense of people who attended wedding A, if there's a linkage...

Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

Most, we test on the basis that they were admitted at a hospital and then were tested and now we have to go deeper... If the lockdown gets lifted we might get excited that ah! we have done a sterling job in terms of limiting the spread and yet, the spread is deeper.

Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

The screening teams will be utilising community health workers already active in specific areas, she says.

They will be doing door to door, house to house, with a questionnaire that people will need to fill in [about symptoms]... There will also be some of them at tables [in the street]

Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

When some meet what warrants testing, depending on the proximity of a health facility - there could be a mobile testing lab where they can take a swab, but... if there's a clinic nearby, it's already prepared that some people will be diverted to go and test there.

Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

With results available within 24 hours, she says people who present with symptoms might have to be isolated or placed in quarantine during the waiting period if they could be infectious.

In Khayelitsha [for example] I think we have a six-bed ward for isolation specifically for Covid.

Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

Addressing security concerns, the MEC says health workers will be identifiable by their clothing and will also carry official ID.

We urge people - they can even come outside...

Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

Of course, there are people who have been abusing this... pretending to be not only for them to be contact workers for screening, but some are asking for donations, they've even got letters with our letterheads... That's why we have to work with the local councillors, the local leaders...

Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

Any additional staff will be walking together with health workers who are known in that area

Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

For more details on the mass screening programme, take a listen:


4 April 2020 11:02 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Health
Coronavirus
#Covid19
21 day lockdown
mass screening for Covid-19

Recommended

More from Local

200327-lockdown-arrest-edjpg

'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse'

4 April 2020 3:10 PM

Reverend Chris Nissen says more civil society monitoring is needed to keep the volatile lockdown situation in check.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200403viljoenjpg

Gen. Viljoen 'demobilised conservative resistance to transition' - Ramaphosa

4 April 2020 12:20 PM

FF Plus founder and former defence force chief General Constand Viljoen died on Friday at the age of 86.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

video-conferencing-skype-zoom-online-chat-internet-white-woman-123rf-lifestyle

Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed

4 April 2020 11:49 AM

Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

M-Plain-school-bars.jpg

At least seven WC schools vandalised, burgled during lockdown so far

4 April 2020 9:32 AM

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond urges communities to be on the lookout as much as they can within shutdown regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191210refugeesjpg

Rev Storey left with mixed emotions after refugees removed from Methodist Church

3 April 2020 4:41 PM

Reverend Alan Storey says he's feeling a combination of relief and sadness after the refugees living inside his church were removed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MTN-cellphone-network-service-provider-data-airtime-calls-123rf

Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19

3 April 2020 2:12 PM

"The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Refilwe Moloto 2019 B&W

#IFQSAT: We may find ourselves with a pseudo-lockdown and very dire consequences

3 April 2020 1:48 PM

Refilwe Moloto says after a strong start, government is whittling away at the regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

diepslootcoronavirus3

Nehawu wants court to compel govt to provide protective gear for health workers

3 April 2020 1:16 PM

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) is taking urgent legal action against the Health Ministry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drone flying over city aerial photography 123rflifestyle 123rf 123rfbusiness

China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same?

3 April 2020 1:03 PM

Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweliramajpg

South Africa acted faster, more efficiently than many other countries - BBC

3 April 2020 12:13 PM

The BBC on Friday heaped praise on South Africa’s “ruthlessly efficient” Covid-19 response and President Ramaphosa's leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mass screening for Covid-19 starts in WC on Monday - how exactly will it work?

Local

'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse'

Local Politics

RIP Bill Withers legend

Entertainment Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Joburg EMS on high alert for possible flooding amid heavy rains

4 April 2020 4:28 PM

Zimbabwe lockdown: Coffin makers included on list of essential services

4 April 2020 2:53 PM

SA students urged to adhere to lockdown after more than 60 days in quarantine

4 April 2020 1:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA