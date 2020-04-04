Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed
The undersea cable break that's been messing with South Africans' internet speeds has been fixed, ahead of schedule.
The South African National Research and Education Network (SA NREN) has confirmed that the Ile D'Aix vessel completed repairs to the break in the West African Cable System (Wacs).
On Friday it reported that post-recovery checks were being conducted and final clearance would be confirmed.
That confirmation came through on Saturday morning: "...the WACS repairs are complete".
WACS Outage Update: We have had final confirmation that the WACS repairs are complete and everything is according to specification. This matter is now resolved from an SA NREN perspective.— SA NREN Operational Updates & Alerts (@RENAlerts) April 4, 2020
An earlier, different break of the South Atlantic Telecommunications (SAT-3) undersea cable was fixed by the Leon Thevenin vessel on Thursday.
More from Local
'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse'
Reverend Chris Nissen says more civil society monitoring is needed to keep the volatile lockdown situation in check.Read More
Gen. Viljoen 'demobilised conservative resistance to transition' - Ramaphosa
FF Plus founder and former defence force chief General Constand Viljoen died on Friday at the age of 86.Read More
Mass screening for Covid-19 starts in WC on Monday - how exactly will it work?
Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo gives details of the screening schedule in identified areas and addresses security concerns.Read More
At least seven WC schools vandalised, burgled during lockdown so far
WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond urges communities to be on the lookout as much as they can within shutdown regulations.Read More
Rev Storey left with mixed emotions after refugees removed from Methodist Church
Reverend Alan Storey says he's feeling a combination of relief and sadness after the refugees living inside his church were removed.Read More
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19
"The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?"Read More
#IFQSAT: We may find ourselves with a pseudo-lockdown and very dire consequences
Refilwe Moloto says after a strong start, government is whittling away at the regulations.Read More
Nehawu wants court to compel govt to provide protective gear for health workers
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) is taking urgent legal action against the Health Ministry.Read More
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same?
Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have?Read More
South Africa acted faster, more efficiently than many other countries - BBC
The BBC on Friday heaped praise on South Africa’s “ruthlessly efficient” Covid-19 response and President Ramaphosa's leadership.Read More
More from Lifestyle
RIP Bill Withers legend
The influential American soul singer has died aged 81.Read More
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same?
Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have?Read More
Take your fam on a virtual game drive in Kruger during #21DayLockdown
Get the whole family together check out this amazing game drive on WildEarth.Read More
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can'
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.Read More
Covid-19: Struggling to pay - or collect - the rent?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews property lawyer Julian Scher about rental payment problems caused by Covid-19.Read More
Black dog syndrome: #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer explores the phenomenon
Black Dog Syndrome is a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favour of lighter-coloured dogs.Read More
'Thousands of ordinary South Africans have contributed to the Solidarity Fund'
It's an enormous humanitarian effort. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at the Solidarity Fund.Read More
Good news for smokers: Western Cape to resume sale of cigarettes
Premier Alan Winde says it is not so much the lifting of a ban, as a re-interpretation of lockdown regulations.Read More
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations
Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures.Read More
Join live cooking demos to support Cheyne's Restaurant staff during lockdown
Cheyne Morrisby has adapted his business to help keep his 80 staff members afloat during the Covid-19 financial crunch.Read More