Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed

The undersea cable break that's been messing with South Africans' internet speeds has been fixed, ahead of schedule.

The South African National Research and Education Network (SA NREN) has confirmed that the Ile D'Aix vessel completed repairs to the break in the West African Cable System (Wacs).

On Friday it reported that post-recovery checks were being conducted and final clearance would be confirmed.

That confirmation came through on Saturday morning: "...the WACS repairs are complete".

An earlier, different break of the South Atlantic Telecommunications (SAT-3) undersea cable was fixed by the Leon Thevenin vessel on Thursday.