Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-classicspng capetalk-classicspng
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gen. Viljoen 'demobilised conservative resistance to transition' - Ramaphosa FF Plus founder and former defence force chief General Constand Viljoen died on Friday at the age of 86. 4 April 2020 12:20 PM
Rev Storey left with mixed emotions after refugees removed from Methodist Church Reverend Alan Storey says he's feeling a combination of relief and sadness after the refugees living inside his church were remove... 3 April 2020 4:41 PM
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
View all Local
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society. 2 April 2020 5:40 PM
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis. 2 April 2020 1:22 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
View all Politics
South Africa’s economy to shrink by 23.5% in 2Q/2020 – Absa forecast Africa’s most developed economy is heading for a very cold economic winter, says Absa Senior Economist Peter Worthington. 3 April 2020 9:17 AM
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can' Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. 2 April 2020 8:04 PM
Covid-19: Struggling to pay - or collect - the rent? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews property lawyer Julian Scher about rental payment problems caused by Covid-19. 2 April 2020 7:37 PM
View all Business
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
Black dog syndrome: #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer explores the phenomenon Black Dog Syndrome is a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favour of lighter-coloured dogs. 2 April 2020 7:09 PM
'Thousands of ordinary South Africans have contributed to the Solidarity Fund' It's an enormous humanitarian effort. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at the Solidarity Fund. 2 April 2020 6:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
Take your fam on a virtual game drive in Kruger during #21DayLockdown Get the whole family together check out this amazing game drive on WildEarth. 3 April 2020 11:25 AM
View all Entertainment
We are in limbo - SA woman stuck in Bali South African businesswoman and mother of four, Dr Mariheca Otto, has been stuck in Bali since March. 3 April 2020 2:51 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
Philippine President orders military to kill lockdown violators on the spot "My orders to the police and military... shoot them dead. Is that understood? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you." 3 April 2020 10:36 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Gen. Viljoen 'demobilised conservative resistance to transition' - Ramaphosa

4 April 2020 12:20 PM
by
Tags:
Nelson Mandela Foundation
Freedom Front Plus
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Constand Viljoen
Constand Viljoen dies
FF Plus founder and former defence force chief General Constand Viljoen died on Friday at the age of 86.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences to Viljoen's family, friends and associates.

The founder of the Freedom Front Plus and former head of the apartheid-era South African Defence Force died on his farm in Mpumalanga, aged 86.

General Viljoen's principal contribution was his success in demobilising conservative resistance to the transition in our country at a critical point in our history.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

His transition from a military commander to a voice in our democratic Parliament illustrated the inclusive, diverse and tolerant character of our constitutional dispensation and body politic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

The Nelson Mandela Foundation described Viljoen as "one of Nelson Mandela's most formidable political adversaries".

In the treacherous days of South Africa’s transition to democracy ultimately he chose to negotiate with Madiba, who commended him for his maturity and foresight in choosing to make peace rather than war. There developed between them a mutual respect and Madiba came to regard him as a ‘worthy South African’.

Nelson Mandela Foundation - statement

The foundation expressed the hope that the memory of Viljoen's contribution to negotiations in the 1990s would inspire South Africans to work together as the country faces the challenge of Covid-19.


4 April 2020 12:20 PM
by
Tags:
Nelson Mandela Foundation
Freedom Front Plus
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Constand Viljoen
Constand Viljoen dies

Recommended

More from Local

200327-lockdown-arrest-edjpg

'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse'

4 April 2020 3:10 PM

Reverend Chris Nissen says more civil society monitoring is needed to keep the volatile lockdown situation in check.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

video-conferencing-skype-zoom-online-chat-internet-white-woman-123rf-lifestyle

Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed

4 April 2020 11:49 AM

Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

Mass screening for Covid-19 starts in WC on Monday - how exactly will it work?

4 April 2020 11:02 AM

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo gives details of the screening schedule in identified areas and addresses security concerns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

M-Plain-school-bars.jpg

At least seven WC schools vandalised, burgled during lockdown so far

4 April 2020 9:32 AM

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond urges communities to be on the lookout as much as they can within shutdown regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191210refugeesjpg

Rev Storey left with mixed emotions after refugees removed from Methodist Church

3 April 2020 4:41 PM

Reverend Alan Storey says he's feeling a combination of relief and sadness after the refugees living inside his church were removed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MTN-cellphone-network-service-provider-data-airtime-calls-123rf

Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19

3 April 2020 2:12 PM

"The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Refilwe Moloto 2019 B&W

#IFQSAT: We may find ourselves with a pseudo-lockdown and very dire consequences

3 April 2020 1:48 PM

Refilwe Moloto says after a strong start, government is whittling away at the regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

diepslootcoronavirus3

Nehawu wants court to compel govt to provide protective gear for health workers

3 April 2020 1:16 PM

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) is taking urgent legal action against the Health Ministry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drone flying over city aerial photography 123rflifestyle 123rf 123rfbusiness

China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same?

3 April 2020 1:03 PM

Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweliramajpg

South Africa acted faster, more efficiently than many other countries - BBC

3 April 2020 12:13 PM

The BBC on Friday heaped praise on South Africa’s “ruthlessly efficient” Covid-19 response and President Ramaphosa's leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

200327-lockdown-arrest-edjpg

'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse'

4 April 2020 3:10 PM

Reverend Chris Nissen says more civil society monitoring is needed to keep the volatile lockdown situation in check.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fikile mbalula

FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF

2 April 2020 5:40 PM

Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minibus taxi commuters disembark Johannesburg transport 123rflocal 123rf

'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco

2 April 2020 1:22 PM

National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fikile mbalula

Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks

1 April 2020 5:20 PM

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

471d4ed2-c3bc-402a-9b71-028692f25d0e.jpg

PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases

1 April 2020 1:11 PM

Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hillbrow-sjambok-incidentpng

[VIDEO] 'Police sjambokked Hillbrow residents on the street with no warning'

1 April 2020 12:01 PM

AmaBhungane investigative journalist Micah Reddy reports that police said their orders 'came from the top'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Golf Estate Ceres Western Cape 123rflifestyle 123rf

Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS

31 March 2020 11:21 AM

Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200330-ramaphosa-edjpg

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown

30 March 2020 7:38 PM

On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200330-sassa-collections-edjpg

Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly

30 March 2020 12:50 PM

Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

langa-during-lockdown-day-onejpeg

'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance'

28 March 2020 11:47 AM

JP Smith says Capetonians were largely cooperative on Day One of lockdown, but there were pockets of 'massive' non-compliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mass screening for Covid-19 starts in WC on Monday - how exactly will it work?

Local

'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse'

Local Politics

RIP Bill Withers legend

Entertainment Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Joburg EMS on high alert for possible flooding amid heavy rains

4 April 2020 4:28 PM

Zimbabwe lockdown: Coffin makers included on list of essential services

4 April 2020 2:53 PM

SA students urged to adhere to lockdown after more than 60 days in quarantine

4 April 2020 1:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA