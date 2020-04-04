Gen. Viljoen 'demobilised conservative resistance to transition' - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences to Viljoen's family, friends and associates.
The founder of the Freedom Front Plus and former head of the apartheid-era South African Defence Force died on his farm in Mpumalanga, aged 86.
General Viljoen's principal contribution was his success in demobilising conservative resistance to the transition in our country at a critical point in our history.President Cyril Ramaphosa
His transition from a military commander to a voice in our democratic Parliament illustrated the inclusive, diverse and tolerant character of our constitutional dispensation and body politic.President Cyril Ramaphosa
The Nelson Mandela Foundation described Viljoen as "one of Nelson Mandela's most formidable political adversaries".
Media Statement: Passing of General Constand Viljoen https://t.co/LtPcHqL9Mk pic.twitter.com/57oCAqUAfF— NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) April 3, 2020
In the treacherous days of South Africa’s transition to democracy ultimately he chose to negotiate with Madiba, who commended him for his maturity and foresight in choosing to make peace rather than war. There developed between them a mutual respect and Madiba came to regard him as a ‘worthy South African’.Nelson Mandela Foundation - statement
The foundation expressed the hope that the memory of Viljoen's contribution to negotiations in the 1990s would inspire South Africans to work together as the country faces the challenge of Covid-19.
