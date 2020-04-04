'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse'
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating 38 cases brought against police members across the country for reported misconduct during the lockdown period so far.
On Friday the police watchdog also said there are six reported deaths as a result of police action, with another two in police custody.
Reverend Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner for the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), says the body will take the matter to court if the rate of alleged abuse continues.
No amount of provocation by the community should lead to members of law enforcement acting in the way have done in those cases.Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner - South African Human Rights Commission
The law must take its course to make sure those people are brought to book and they need to face the might of the law.Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner - South African Human Rights Commission
He says the commission has been engaging with civil society to discuss the suggestion that more monitors are employed to keep the situation in check.
At the moment there are very few monitors on the ground because of the accreditation in terms of the regulations; who can be deemed essential services.Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner - South African Human Rights Commission
I do think that NGOs and civil societies that are doing monitoring should be doing it as an essential service in terms of monitoring human rights violations during this lockdown period.Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner - South African Human Rights Commission
Nissen commended the commander of the potentially explosive law enforcement operation to remove African nationals from the central Methodist Church, for members' professionalism in the face of provocation.
That is what we are saying - why can you not have that example be repeated elsewhere... This is not war against the people, this is war against the virus and you need the co-operation of the people.Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner - South African Human Rights Commission
We must understand... in the suburbs you can keep that social distance... we in the townships are not prepared... It brings out the vast inequality under which our people live.Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner - South African Human Rights Commission
Once it reaches that proportion where it's unacceptable, the SAHRC will have to sit down and say, we've got two things - we can go and speak to the national command and say 'you need to give certain instructions... and/or say this is going too far, we have to go to court.Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner - South African Human Rights Commission
He also discusses the need for ongoing training.
Listen to the conversation with the SAHRC commissioner below:
More from Local
Gen. Viljoen 'demobilised conservative resistance to transition' - Ramaphosa
FF Plus founder and former defence force chief General Constand Viljoen died on Friday at the age of 86.Read More
Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed
Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation.Read More
Mass screening for Covid-19 starts in WC on Monday - how exactly will it work?
Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo gives details of the screening schedule in identified areas and addresses security concerns.Read More
At least seven WC schools vandalised, burgled during lockdown so far
WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond urges communities to be on the lookout as much as they can within shutdown regulations.Read More
Rev Storey left with mixed emotions after refugees removed from Methodist Church
Reverend Alan Storey says he's feeling a combination of relief and sadness after the refugees living inside his church were removed.Read More
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19
"The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?"Read More
#IFQSAT: We may find ourselves with a pseudo-lockdown and very dire consequences
Refilwe Moloto says after a strong start, government is whittling away at the regulations.Read More
Nehawu wants court to compel govt to provide protective gear for health workers
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) is taking urgent legal action against the Health Ministry.Read More
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same?
Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have?Read More
South Africa acted faster, more efficiently than many other countries - BBC
The BBC on Friday heaped praise on South Africa’s “ruthlessly efficient” Covid-19 response and President Ramaphosa's leadership.Read More
More from Politics
Gen. Viljoen 'demobilised conservative resistance to transition' - Ramaphosa
FF Plus founder and former defence force chief General Constand Viljoen died on Friday at the age of 86.Read More
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF
Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society.Read More
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco
National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis.Read More
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown.Read More
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases
Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase.Read More
[VIDEO] 'Police sjambokked Hillbrow residents on the street with no warning'
AmaBhungane investigative journalist Micah Reddy reports that police said their orders 'came from the top'.Read More
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS
Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown
On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out.Read More
Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly
Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government.Read More
'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance'
JP Smith says Capetonians were largely cooperative on Day One of lockdown, but there were pockets of 'massive' non-compliance.Read More