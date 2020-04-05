Streaming issues? Report here
Jazz Sessions on CapeTalk Classics
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation

5 April 2020 10:40 AM
by
Tags:
Triggerfish animation studios
Animation
Entertainment
2019 Emmy Awards
Zog
The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town.

Zog was produced by the UK's Magic Light Pictures, with animation done in Cape Town by standout local company Triggerfish Animation.

RELATED: SA's Triggerfish reacts to its ‘Revolting Rhymes’ Oscar nomination

It's co-directed by South African Daniel Snaddon, along with Oscar-nominated Max Lang.

Based on a 2010 picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. the short film tells the story of an accident-prone, but utterly loveable young dragon finding his way in a world of princesses and knights.

Image: Triggerfish Animation on Facebook

Zog is available on Showmax.


