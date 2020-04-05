SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation
Zog was produced by the UK's Magic Light Pictures, with animation done in Cape Town by standout local company Triggerfish Animation.
It's co-directed by South African Daniel Snaddon, along with Oscar-nominated Max Lang.
Based on a 2010 picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. the short film tells the story of an accident-prone, but utterly loveable young dragon finding his way in a world of princesses and knights.
Zog is available on Showmax.
