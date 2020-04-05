Streaming issues? Report here
Golden Arrow, union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa

5 April 2020 9:52 AM
by
Tags:
NUMSA
Golden Arrow
public transport
#Covid19
21 day lockdown
lockdown transport
Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk.

A running battle between Golden Arrow bus service and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has been resolved, says Numsa's Western Cape Regional Secretary Vuyo Lufele.

Golden Arrow had announced it would run a reduced service for essential workers during the lockdown period, while Numsa maintained the company was not an essential service.

It accused Golden Arrow of forcing drivers to take unpaid leave and also of risking lives by overloading its vehicles.

From that point we were clear that we are not going to allow Golden Arrow to operate. Also the attitude from Golden Arrow at the initial stage was forcing this thing and also forcing workers to take their leave and so on.

Vuyo Lufele, Regional secretary - Numsa

We knew that it's going to be filled up to capacity and that's what happened and only when we made that big noise and we were calling that into order, then things were back to the specifications.

Vuyo Lufele, Regional secretary - Numsa

Then there were new regulations saying now that buses must not take more than 50% of their load. That came while we were wrestling with the bus company. Because it was really threatening the union, to take the union up, to discipline shop stewards, to discipline members... We had to fight back as a union.

Vuyo Lufele, Regional secretary - Numsa

After an urgent meeting however, he says, the company was clear that it was not forcing employees to take unpaid leave.

The issue of their safety was also addressed regarding availability of masks and sanitiser, along with the problem of overloading.

From now onwards... it will not take more than 50%... We became confident that at least there is safety of the community, because we really fear this pandemic, it's a killer.

Vuyo Lufele, Regional secretary - Numsa

Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:


