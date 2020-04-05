Pretoria man arrested for allegedly mocking lockdown measures on social media

A 23-year old man has been arrested after posting a video where he and a male companion travel around Pretoria allegedly mocking government regulations aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19 and boasting that they do not comply.

"In one of the snippets, one man appears to be standing in front of a police station and continued swearing about the virus."

#NATJOINTS Pretoria man (23) was arrested in after mocking video goes viral, arrested for allegedly contravening Regulations of Disaster Management Act 2002. He is currently in police custody and he is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court tomorrow. #COVID19 SW pic.twitter.com/tpUWLg2rJg — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) April 5, 2020

Police say the man was traced to a residential complex in Lyttelton.

He is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday.