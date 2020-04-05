Pretoria man arrested for allegedly mocking lockdown measures on social media
A 23-year old man has been arrested after posting a video where he and a male companion travel around Pretoria allegedly mocking government regulations aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19 and boasting that they do not comply.
"In one of the snippets, one man appears to be standing in front of a police station and continued swearing about the virus."
#NATJOINTS Pretoria man (23) was arrested in after mocking video goes viral, arrested for allegedly contravening Regulations of Disaster Management Act 2002. He is currently in police custody and he is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court tomorrow. #COVID19 SW pic.twitter.com/tpUWLg2rJg— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) April 5, 2020
Police say the man was traced to a residential complex in Lyttelton.
He is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday.
The arrest of this suspect as well as at least six other suspects... for creating such videos and posting fake news should be a reminder that the Security Forces enforcing the Regulations to contain the Covid-19 virus have the capacity and capability to identify those responsible for such transgressions, however long it may take.NatJoints statement
More from Local
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation
The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town.Read More
Golden Arrow, union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa
Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA jump to 1585, 9 deaths confirmed
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announces an increase of 80 cases of infection on Saturday.Read More
'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse'
Reverend Chris Nissen says more civil society monitoring is needed to keep the volatile lockdown situation in check.Read More
Gen. Viljoen 'demobilised conservative resistance to transition' - Ramaphosa
FF Plus founder and former defence force chief General Constand Viljoen died on Friday at the age of 86.Read More
Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed
Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation.Read More
Mass screening for Covid-19 starts in WC on Monday - how exactly will it work?
Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo gives details of the screening schedule in identified areas and addresses security concerns.Read More
At least seven WC schools vandalised, burgled during lockdown so far
WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond urges communities to be on the lookout as much as they can within shutdown regulations.Read More
Rev Storey left with mixed emotions after refugees removed from Methodist Church
Reverend Alan Storey says he's feeling a combination of relief and sadness after the refugees living inside his church were removed.Read More
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19
"The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?"Read More