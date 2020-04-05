Streaming issues? Report here
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment

5 April 2020 3:38 PM
by
Tags:
coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
French doctor apologises
Dr Jean-Paul Mira
Covid-19 in Africa
Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines.

French intensive care specialist Dr Jean-Paul Mira has apologised for his comment that coronavirus vaccines should be tested on Africans.

He made the suggestion, backed up by a colleague, live during a French television broadcast.

“If I can be provocative,” said the head of intensive care at Cochin Hospital in Paris, “shouldn’t we be doing this study in Africa, where there are no masks, no treatments, no resuscitation?”

After being accused of racism, Mira's now been quoted apologising: "I want to present all my apologies to those who were hurt, shocked and felt insulted by the remarks I clumsily expressed."

The hashtag WeAreNotLabRats has taken off on social media, with two soccer icons joining the fray.

On Instagram, Samuel Eto'o wrote "Africa is not your playing ground".

"Africa isn’t a testing lab" read a tweet posted by Didier Drogba.

According to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has topped 8,700.

France, hard-hit by the pandemic, is heading for 69,000 according to its health minister.

Thumbnail image from Twitter


