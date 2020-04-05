WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment

French intensive care specialist Dr Jean-Paul Mira has apologised for his comment that coronavirus vaccines should be tested on Africans.

He made the suggestion, backed up by a colleague, live during a French television broadcast.

“If I can be provocative,” said the head of intensive care at Cochin Hospital in Paris, “shouldn’t we be doing this study in Africa, where there are no masks, no treatments, no resuscitation?”

Two French doctors are being accused of racism after calling for coronavirus vaccines to be tested in Africa on live TV pic.twitter.com/mdx86Bl090 — TRT World (@trtworld) April 4, 2020

After being accused of racism, Mira's now been quoted apologising: "I want to present all my apologies to those who were hurt, shocked and felt insulted by the remarks I clumsily expressed."

The hashtag WeAreNotLabRats has taken off on social media, with two soccer icons joining the fray.

On Instagram, Samuel Eto'o wrote "Africa is not your playing ground".

"Africa isn’t a testing lab" read a tweet posted by Didier Drogba.

It is totally inconceivable we keep on cautioning this.

Africa isn’t a testing lab.

I would like to vividly denounce those demeaning, false and most of all deeply racists words.



Helps us save Africa with the current ongoing Covid 19 and flatten the curve. pic.twitter.com/41GIpXaIYv — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) April 2, 2020

According to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has topped 8,700.

France, hard-hit by the pandemic, is heading for 69,000 according to its health minister.

