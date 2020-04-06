How Cape Town old age home is ensuring safety for its elderly
The elderly are evidenced to be especially vulnerable to Covid-19. So how are South Africa's old age homes managing to keep the elderly protected?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Leon Courie, general manager of the Kensington Home for the Aged to find out what measures it has put in place.
Courie says the home has been proactive in introducing stringent hygiene protocols even before President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented the 21-day lockdown.
We went into a 30-day lockdown where no visitors were allowed in and nor residents were allowed out. It became very difficult for them but we explained, and keep them occupied with music and activities.Leon Courie, General Manager - Kensington Home for the Aged
The challenge now, he says is to ensure staff coming in and out of the facility daily are screened.
As soon as you come into the facility you follow the protocols - sanitising, putting on masks and gloves and of course check temperatures with a laser temperature gun.Leon Courie, General Manager - Kensington Home for the Aged
We have quite a few carers who live out in the townships and we have subsequently asked them to isolate and stay at home until things have changed because they say their lives are being threatened as some in the community are saying they are bringing the virus in.Leon Courie, General Manager - Kensington Home for the Aged
He says they are looking for local volunteers in the area.
He says the cigarettes have posed a difficult issue because of the lockdown regulations but they are managing to ration the residents who have been smoking for decades.
If you would like to assist with masks, gloves and sanitiser or any other donations click here on Kensington Home for the Aged.
Listen to the interview below:
