Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Latest update relating to Provincial governments fight back against Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 09:50
SAPS gate crashes couples wedding and arrests the groom
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo
Today at 10:08
French doctors cause outrage after comments that Corona vaccine should be tested on poor Africans
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Possible criminal charges to be laid against Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato by Home Affairs
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi - Minister of Home Affairs at ...
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance- Useful financial websites during Lock Down
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:21
UCT Edu
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Natasha Dinham
Today at 11:32
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Beware the free software - it very soon won't be
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
How Cape Town old age home is ensuring safety for its elderly Kensington Home for the Aged has put stringent measures in place to protect residents from Covid-19. 6 April 2020 8:14 AM
Golden Arrow, union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk. 5 April 2020 9:52 AM
'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse' Reverend Chris Nissen says more civil society monitoring is needed to keep the volatile lockdown situation in check. 4 April 2020 3:10 PM
View all Local
Gen. Viljoen 'demobilised conservative resistance to transition' - Ramaphosa FF Plus founder and former defence force chief General Constand Viljoen died on Friday at the age of 86. 4 April 2020 12:20 PM
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society. 2 April 2020 5:40 PM
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis. 2 April 2020 1:22 PM
View all Politics
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis. 5 April 2020 10:49 AM
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
South Africa's economy to shrink by 23.5% in 2Q/2020 – Absa forecast Africa's most developed economy is heading for a very cold economic winter, says Absa Senior Economist Peter Worthington. 3 April 2020 9:17 AM
View all Business
Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation. 4 April 2020 11:49 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
View all Entertainment
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
We are in limbo - SA woman stuck in Bali South African businesswoman and mother of four, Dr Mariheca Otto, has been stuck in Bali since March. 3 April 2020 2:51 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
View all World
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

How Cape Town old age home is ensuring safety for its elderly

6 April 2020 8:14 AM
by
Tags:
Old age homes
senior citizens
coronavirus covid-19.
21 day lockdown SA
Kensington Home for the Aged has put stringent measures in place to protect residents from Covid-19.

The elderly are evidenced to be especially vulnerable to Covid-19. So how are South Africa's old age homes managing to keep the elderly protected?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Leon Courie, general manager of the Kensington Home for the Aged to find out what measures it has put in place.

Courie says the home has been proactive in introducing stringent hygiene protocols even before President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented the 21-day lockdown.

We went into a 30-day lockdown where no visitors were allowed in and nor residents were allowed out. It became very difficult for them but we explained, and keep them occupied with music and activities.

Leon Courie, General Manager - Kensington Home for the Aged

The challenge now, he says is to ensure staff coming in and out of the facility daily are screened.

As soon as you come into the facility you follow the protocols - sanitising, putting on masks and gloves and of course check temperatures with a laser temperature gun.

Leon Courie, General Manager - Kensington Home for the Aged

We have quite a few carers who live out in the townships and we have subsequently asked them to isolate and stay at home until things have changed because they say their lives are being threatened as some in the community are saying they are bringing the virus in.

Leon Courie, General Manager - Kensington Home for the Aged

He says they are looking for local volunteers in the area.

He says the cigarettes have posed a difficult issue because of the lockdown regulations but they are managing to ration the residents who have been smoking for decades.

If you would like to assist with masks, gloves and sanitiser or any other donations click here on Kensington Home for the Aged.

Listen to the interview below:


Recommended

More from Local

zweli mkhize

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1655, 11 deaths confirmed

5 April 2020 10:28 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says on Sunday that two more people have died, one of them in the Western Cape.

Read More

court-hand-cuffs-law-arrest-jailjpg

Pretoria man arrested for allegedly mocking lockdown measures on social media

5 April 2020 12:36 PM

Police say a video shows two young men travelling around Pretoria, bragging they do not comply with the regulations.

Read More

Zog

SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation

5 April 2020 10:40 AM

The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town.

Read More

golden-arrow-bus-rearjpg

Golden Arrow, union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa

5 April 2020 9:52 AM

Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk.

Read More

200327-lockdown-arrest-edjpg

'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse'

4 April 2020 3:10 PM

Reverend Chris Nissen says more civil society monitoring is needed to keep the volatile lockdown situation in check.

Read More

20200403viljoenjpg

Gen. Viljoen 'demobilised conservative resistance to transition' - Ramaphosa

4 April 2020 12:20 PM

FF Plus founder and former defence force chief General Constand Viljoen died on Friday at the age of 86.

Read More

video-conferencing-skype-zoom-online-chat-internet-white-woman-123rf-lifestyle

Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed

4 April 2020 11:49 AM

Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation.

Read More

Alex COVID-19 testing

Mass screening for Covid-19 starts in WC on Monday - how exactly will it work?

4 April 2020 11:02 AM

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo gives details of the screening schedule in identified areas and addresses security concerns.

Read More

M-Plain-school-bars.jpg

At least seven WC schools vandalised, burgled during lockdown so far

4 April 2020 9:32 AM

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond urges communities to be on the lookout as much as they can within shutdown regulations.

Read More

191210refugeesjpg

Rev Storey left with mixed emotions after refugees removed from Methodist Church

3 April 2020 4:41 PM

Reverend Alan Storey says he's feeling a combination of relief and sadness after the refugees living inside his church were removed.

Read More

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1655, 11 deaths confirmed

Local

Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator

Business Opinion Politics

Mass screening for Covid-19 starts in WC on Monday - how exactly will it work?

Local

EWN Highlights

Expanded COVID-19 testing drive to hit WC from Monday

6 April 2020 7:59 AM

Treasury set to take R19bn loan from New Development Bank to fight COVID-19
6 April 2020 7:14 AM

6 April 2020 7:14 AM

With SA near lockdown halfway mark, is govt action paying off?
6 April 2020 6:59 AM

6 April 2020 6:59 AM

