Companies who fall outside of emergency essential services' permits revoked

CapeTalk has received many queries about what constitutes an essential service.

Refilwe Moloto talks to Ofentse Shakung of the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission about the process of vetting essential services under the coronavirus lockdown.

The portal through which to check is www.bizportal.gov.za

Shakung says what deems an essential service is based on the regulations issued by government.

We did not determine them apart from what has been issued in those regulations. Ofentse Shakung - Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

Why were some companies' certificates revoked?

He says it was an automated system so it allowed an avenue for companies to gain essential service status who did not fall within the ambit of the regulations.

Companies who were not essential services tried to take advantage of that application process, he says.

So we've obviously seen the numbers going up and we started running a few audits on the system and we saw companies come up that they cannot be declared as essential services - for example, we had taverns and bottle stores registering there. Ofentse Shakung - Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

He says there are other examples as well and all of those not linked to proper essential services have had certificates revoked.

By the same token, he explains there are companies whose names do not indicate they are providing essential services but in fact are.

Those companies are able to reach out to the DTI and there are certain processes we would like them to follow providing proof of essential services offered. Ofentse Shakung - Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

Many South Africans say essential goods also need clarity, such as needing plumbing fixed and finding the plumber is unable to obtain the necessary parts as those are not deemed essential goods.

We have put information through to the DTI to try and find certain ways to work around these red tape issues Ofentse Shakung - Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

He says there is a process involved whereby the item needs to be taken before the DTI's special council to be approved.

