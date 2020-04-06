Govt must give continuous updates on GBV support measures, says gender activist

Without regular updates, it's easy for the public to have the impression that the government is not taking any action during this time.

In a statement released over the weekend, Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed that the number of gender-based violence (GBV) complaints remained high and concerning.

According to Cele, over 2 300 calls and complaints had been registered since the beginning of the lockdown on 27 March 2020 until 31 March, and from these, 148 suspects were charged.

Previous reports that the police had received more than 87,000 gender-based violence complaints during that period were incorrect.

Dr Moleko, commissioner at the Commission for Gender Equality, says it's important that the work of the criminal justice system remains visible during this time.

Dr Moleko says that police services and courts are still open, while shelters and other forms of social support are still available for those affected by GBV.

She says the government needs to continue with its coordinated response to GBV after the Covid-19 pandemic has passed.

There are support mechanisms. Please get help. Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, Commissioner on the Commission for Gender Equality

I think support mechanisms have to be updated live so that people are very much aware. The issue of public awareness is quite important. Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, Commissioner on the Commission for Gender Equality

The additional pressure on households that are facing GBV in this pandemic is really traumatic. The necessary interventions need to be put in place. Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, Commissioner on the Commission for Gender Equality

In this instance, any number is too high. Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, Commissioner on the Commission for Gender Equality

If you need help, you can contact the gender-based violence command centre on 0800 428 428 and 0800 120 7867. Or alternatively, contact the police on 10111.

