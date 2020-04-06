Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation and weekend round-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Covid-19 Droplets and Aerosol Transmission: How do we protect others and ourselves?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sehaam Khan - Executive Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences
Today at 15:40
Donations of used smartphones/tablets for healthcare providers to use via ZOOM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Margie Venter - Palliative Oncologist
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Appointment of acting Solicitor-General Fhedzisani Pandelani
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm
Today at 16:20
Dr Neil Midlane of Wilderness Safaris
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Midlane - Group Sustainability Manager - Wilderness Safaris
Today at 16:55
The wine industry and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bennie Howard
Today at 17:05
Are we seeing a decrease in residential area crime?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 17:20
Nearly 10% of people aged over 80 will die in the next year.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Spiegelhalter - Winton Professor of the Public Understanding of Risk in the Statistical Lab Cambridge
Today at 17:46
The Importance of Letting Your Kids Be Bored
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Teresa Belton - Visiting Fellow School of Education and Lifelong Learning University of East Anglia
No Items to show
Video claiming Covid-19 tests are contaminated is fake news - WC Health Dept

6 April 2020 12:12 PM
by
Tags:
fake news
video
COVID-19
Covid-19 fake news
21-day lockdown
community testing
Health authorities have rubbished claims that the Covid-19 community testing kits are contaminated with the virus in response to a fake news video.

It's understood that police have identified the man responsible for the fear-mongering video, in which he warns South Africans against testing for Covid-19.

Dr Keith Cloete, head of the Western Cape Health Department, has dismissed the video as absolute rubbish.

RELATED: Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation

In a statement, the department has assured the public that Covid-19 testing is clinically safe.

Dr Cloete says the police should act decisively against the man for spreading fake news and contravening the lockdown regulations.

At the same time, Premier Alan Winde has confirmed that the man will likely be arrested on Monday.

RELATED: Pretoria man arrested for allegedly mocking lockdown measures on social media

When you get fake news like this. Do not spread it. It adds to panic and fear.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

We've put out a statement that it is complete rubbish. He needs to be dealt with by the authorities.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

The test is of high quality. It gets opened in front of you. It's seald in a cointainer, double bagged.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Meanwhile, screening and community testing have begun in the Western Cape, starting with Happy Valley near Black Health and in Ilitha Park, Khayelitsha over the weekend.

Dr Cloete says over 900 "slots" are currently available for residents from high-density areas at designated isolation or quarantine facilities.

On Saturday, more than 1,400 were screened. Up to 45 samples were taken for laboratory testing.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

We are in all likelihood going move them [Covid-19 positive patients] to designated quarantine and isolation facilities.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Premier Winde agrees that isolating patients from high-density areas should be the top priority.

Now we're getting into testing thousands when the teams go out.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We need to remove people who've got Covid-19 [from high-density areas], we need to make sure that they are looked after and quarantined so that we don't spread the virus.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Moving of the refugees and creating a space for the homeless has become a big focus.. when in actual fact, for me it's about space for quarantine for people in densely populated areas.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We need to create extra space for our hospitals because the planning is for a couple of weeks' time.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

CapeTalk has chosen not to include the video post in this story as it is fake news.

Listen to Dr Cloete on Today with Kieno Kammies:

Listen to the Premier's update on Today with Kieno Kammies:


