Video claiming Covid-19 tests are contaminated is fake news - WC Health Dept

It's understood that police have identified the man responsible for the fear-mongering video, in which he warns South Africans against testing for Covid-19.

Dr Keith Cloete, head of the Western Cape Health Department, has dismissed the video as absolute rubbish.

In a statement, the department has assured the public that Covid-19 testing is clinically safe.

The video circulating on social media relating to community based testing of COVID-19 𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗲! Please visit https://t.co/sDYMG3Gep6 for more info on 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗦𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 #StopTheSpread pic.twitter.com/m0xXSPMfUT — WesternCapeHealth (@WestCapeHealth) April 5, 2020

Dr Cloete says the police should act decisively against the man for spreading fake news and contravening the lockdown regulations.

At the same time, Premier Alan Winde has confirmed that the man will likely be arrested on Monday.

#sapsHQ REMINDER - Anyone that creates or spreads fake news about the Coronavirus #COVID19 is liable for prosecution. Verify the information before you share information. NP pic.twitter.com/yCJ8aoqkr2 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) April 6, 2020

When you get fake news like this. Do not spread it. It adds to panic and fear. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

We've put out a statement that it is complete rubbish. He needs to be dealt with by the authorities. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

The test is of high quality. It gets opened in front of you. It's seald in a cointainer, double bagged. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Meanwhile, screening and community testing have begun in the Western Cape, starting with Happy Valley near Black Health and in Ilitha Park, Khayelitsha over the weekend.

Dr Cloete says over 900 "slots" are currently available for residents from high-density areas at designated isolation or quarantine facilities.

On Saturday, more than 1,400 were screened. Up to 45 samples were taken for laboratory testing. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

We are in all likelihood going move them [Covid-19 positive patients] to designated quarantine and isolation facilities. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Premier Winde agrees that isolating patients from high-density areas should be the top priority.

Now we're getting into testing thousands when the teams go out. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We need to remove people who've got Covid-19 [from high-density areas], we need to make sure that they are looked after and quarantined so that we don't spread the virus. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Moving of the refugees and creating a space for the homeless has become a big focus.. when in actual fact, for me it's about space for quarantine for people in densely populated areas. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We need to create extra space for our hospitals because the planning is for a couple of weeks' time. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

CapeTalk has chosen not to include the video post in this story as it is fake news.

