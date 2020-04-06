Motsoaledi wants SAPS to investigate CT Mayor Dan Plato over refugee shelter

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation and weekend round-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Covid-19 Droplets and Aerosol Transmission: How do we protect others and ourselves?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sehaam Khan - Executive Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences
Today at 15:40
Donations of used smartphones/tablets for healthcare providers to use via ZOOM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Margie Venter - Palliative Oncologist
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Appointment of acting Solicitor-General Fhedzisani Pandelani
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm
Today at 16:20
Dr Neil Midlane of Wilderness Safaris
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Midlane - Group Sustainability Manager - Wilderness Safaris
Today at 16:55
The wine industry and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bennie Howard
Today at 17:05
Are we seeing a decrease in residential area crime?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 17:20
Nearly 10% of people aged over 80 will die in the next year.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Spiegelhalter - Winton Professor of the Public Understanding of Risk in the Statistical Lab Cambridge
Today at 17:46
The Importance of Letting Your Kids Be Bored
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Teresa Belton - Visiting Fellow School of Education and Lifelong Learning University of East Anglia
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt must give continuous updates on GBV support measures, says gender activist Dr Nthabiseng Moleko says greater public awareness is needed about what is being done to combat GBV during the Covid-19 lockdown. 6 April 2020 10:14 AM
How Cape Town old age home is ensuring safety for its elderly Kensington Home for the Aged has put stringent measures in place to protect residents from Covid-19. 6 April 2020 8:14 AM
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1655, 11 deaths confirmed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says on Sunday that two more people have died, one of them in the Western Cape. 5 April 2020 10:28 PM
View all Local
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis. 5 April 2020 10:49 AM
Golden Arrow, union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk. 5 April 2020 9:52 AM
'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse' Reverend Chris Nissen says more civil society monitoring is needed to keep the volatile lockdown situation in check. 4 April 2020 3:10 PM
View all Politics
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
South Africa’s economy to shrink by 23.5% in 2Q/2020 – Absa forecast Africa’s most developed economy is heading for a very cold economic winter, says Absa Senior Economist Peter Worthington. 3 April 2020 9:17 AM
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can' Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. 2 April 2020 8:04 PM
View all Business
Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation. 4 April 2020 11:49 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
View all Africa
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis. 5 April 2020 10:49 AM
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Motsoaledi wants SAPS to investigate CT Mayor Dan Plato over refugee shelter

6 April 2020 2:20 PM
by
Tags:
Refugees
Dan Plato
Department of Home Affairs
JP Smith
Alderman JP Smith
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has lashed out at the City of Cape Town over the removal and relocation of refugees.

Motsoaledi and Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille published a joint statement accusing city officials of being obstructive when it comes to relocating refugees who were removed from the Methodist Church in the CBD.

In their statement, the ministers slam mayor Dan Plato for allegedly renigging on the temporary housing arrangements made for the foreigners at Paint City in Bellville for the duration of the lockdown.

This after Plato released his own statement on Sunday claiming that the removal of the refugees from the church last week was premature and not in line with the City's plans.

Plato says the church refugees were moved to the Paint City site by SAPS without the City’s agreement.

The mayor says the City's plan was to move the group to Wingfield Military Base once the site was ready.

RELATED: Rev Storey left with mixed emotions after refugees removed from Methodist Church

However, Motsoaledi has lashed out at Plato for blaming the police and failing to honour his agreement with various officials.

The Home Affairs Minister claims that he has evidence proving that Plato had agreed to the use of the Paint City site before going back on his word.

Motsoaledi alleges that Plato is being controlled by the City's mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith.

He also alleges that Smith 'calls the shots' and overrides decisions taken by both the mayor and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

RELATED: Refugees living in CT CBD will be relocated to Wingfield Military Base - JP Smith

Motsoaledi says he will ask the police to investigate whether Plato has broken any laws in his handling of the matter.

The minister says he will also report the matter to Parliament's portfolio committee as well as the Covid-19 Command Council.

I will have to report the matter to the police. The letter instructing police not to do their work, I believe, is illegal.

Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

The Paint City site was identified by the Minister of Public Works and Mayor Dan Plato. They went together to identify it.

Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

If JP Smith doesn't want something to happen, it doesn't matter what the Mayor or Premier says. He believes he can extend that influence to the national government. He believes that he can even instruct the President or the police.

Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

Meanwhile, Smith says it's racist for Motsoaledi to imply that he is Plato's puppet master.

Smith insists that officials had agreed to relocate refugees to Wingfield Military Base and that Paint City was never a viable option.

He says he's tired of being dragged into political spats and says the refugees will be moved from Paint City to Wingeflied in the next few days.

I think Minister Motsoaledi is a racist... He and several of his ANC colleagues have a consistent habit of trying to suggest that any person of colour who is not in their party does not have the agency to act on their own.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

It's borderline hate speech... It's the attempt at demonising white people who allegedly, in their minds, are behind every bid of wrongdoing.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The meeting in the Premier's office did not mention Paint City... We were going to move everyone to Wingfield... The only site that the national government was able to make available.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The mayor is very much the boss.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Listen to Minister Motsoaledi and JP Smith each engaging with Kieno Kammies:


6 April 2020 2:20 PM
by
Tags:
Refugees
Dan Plato
Department of Home Affairs
JP Smith
Alderman JP Smith
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato

Recommended

More from Local

langa-liquor-store-looting-video-screengrabpng

SAPS: Two suspects arrested in connection with Langa liquor store looting so far

6 April 2020 2:48 PM

Cape Town police are searching for more suspects after a liquor store was burgled and liquor looted in Langa on Sunday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

'Covid-19 stigma drives those infected underground and gets out of control'

6 April 2020 2:06 PM

Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation Dr Linda-Gail Bekker emphasises the importance of disseminating factual information.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Industrial sewing machine clothing manufacturing masks covid-19 123rf

Cape Union Mart's K-Way factory turns into a mask-producing machine

6 April 2020 12:55 PM

Once health organisations said empirical evidence showed the value in wearing cloth masks the company jumped into high-gear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fake-news-facebook-covid-19-testing-blurred-facepng

Video claiming Covid-19 tests are contaminated is fake news - WC Health Dept

6 April 2020 12:12 PM

Health authorities have rubbished claims that the Covid-19 community testing kits are contaminated with the virus in response to a fake news video.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200121-bheki-cele-edjpg

Govt must give continuous updates on GBV support measures, says gender activist

6 April 2020 10:14 AM

Dr Nthabiseng Moleko says greater public awareness is needed about what is being done to combat GBV during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old age home senior citizen pensioner 123rf

How Cape Town old age home is ensuring safety for its elderly

6 April 2020 8:14 AM

Kensington Home for the Aged has put stringent measures in place to protect residents from Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli mkhize

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1655, 11 deaths confirmed

5 April 2020 10:28 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says on Sunday that two more people have died, one of them in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

court-hand-cuffs-law-arrest-jailjpg

Pretoria man arrested for allegedly mocking lockdown measures on social media

5 April 2020 12:36 PM

Police say a video shows two young men travelling around Pretoria, bragging they do not comply with the regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zog

SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation

5 April 2020 10:40 AM

The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

golden-arrow-bus-rearjpg

Golden Arrow, union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa

5 April 2020 9:52 AM

Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Union Mart's K-Way factory turns into a mask-producing machine

Local

SAPS: Two suspects arrested in connection with Langa liquor store looting so far

Local

Motsoaledi wants SAPS to investigate CT Mayor Dan Plato over refugee shelter

Local

EWN Highlights

Cele's 'ban alcohol' comments leave bitter taste for some

6 April 2020 2:01 PM

WC's Mbombo assesses Paarl Hospital's COVID-19 preparedness

6 April 2020 1:01 PM

Plato: Foreign nationals may have been moved from CT church prematurely

6 April 2020 12:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA