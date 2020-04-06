'Covid-19 stigma drives those infected underground and gets out of control'
A young mother in Khayelitsha in Cape Town was the first case testing positive for Covid-19 in the township. When she told her landlady, she was told to pack up and leave, reports Clement Manyathela. He says this was followed by hateful messages on social media.
A KwaZulu-Natal woman buried her sister who died from Covid-19 and also experienced stigmatisation and were shunned by some in the community.
My relatives were fine. It was only some of the neighbours had this thing of making this coronavirus a stigma. We accept it and we are leaving everything to God.Zama Shandu, Sister of KZN teacher who died of Covid-19
Zama says there is a possible lack of understanding.
They even run away from walking past our family house. I think they don't understand what is the cause of the death of my sister.Zama Shandu, Sister of KZN teacher who died of Covid-19
Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation Dr Linda-Gail Bekker speaks to Clement Manyathela.
She says other infections and epidemics have shown such negative reactions from communities has a detrimental effect on the public health's ability to respond to infections and spread.
Because individuals become frightened and don't step forward and go underground and then the infection spreads more.Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director - Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
Stigmatisation means people will refrain from coming forward to get the help and treatment needed.
The minute this thing is concealed and goes underground, that is when it is no longer under control.Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director - Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
Misinformation is fuelling the stigma.
The best treatment for the stigma is widely disseminated factual information.Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director - Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
Listen to the interviews below:
Listen to Deputy Health director-general Dr Yogan Pillay speaking to Clement Manyathela about the dangers of stigma below:
It is very worrying that we are seeing early signs of stigmatisation.Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health
It is a very new disease and people are unsure. But we call on our people not to stigmatise it.Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health
