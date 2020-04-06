In the new world of virtual meetings and interviews, what are the ground rules?

Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 20:10
News focus: Alan Taylor 078 514 0808
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:17
Lockdown check-in: Justin Sylvester - 072 138 9949
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:25
Legal duo gives free legal advice to help you get your affairs in order during Covid-19 pandemic
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sinal Govender - Founder at PopLaw
Today at 20:48
Advocacy: New privacy rules for Covid-19 tracking a step in the right direction, but …
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Murray Hunter - Author at Boris the Babybot (book)
Murray Hunter
Today at 21:05
Talkback by Lester
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
Covid 19 from a SA doctor's perspective in the US - Christopher Young pre-rec
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:31
Claiming back money for flights, car hire and hotels - these are your rights
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: a chocolatier & photographer on how they spread joy
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
NGO to connect Covid-19 patients and families using donated smartphones, tablets The devices will allow families to video chat with patients at state hospitals and to receive medical updates in a more personal m... 6 April 2020 5:34 PM
Govt must give continuous updates on GBV support measures, says gender activist Dr Nthabiseng Moleko says greater public awareness is needed about what is being done to combat GBV during the Covid-19 lockdown. 6 April 2020 10:14 AM
How Cape Town old age home is ensuring safety for its elderly Kensington Home for the Aged has put stringent measures in place to protect residents from Covid-19. 6 April 2020 8:14 AM
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis. 5 April 2020 10:49 AM
Golden Arrow, union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk. 5 April 2020 9:52 AM
'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse' Reverend Chris Nissen says more civil society monitoring is needed to keep the volatile lockdown situation in check. 4 April 2020 3:10 PM
In the new world of virtual meetings and interviews, what are the ground rules? World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck gives tips on what to do during an interview on Skype or something similar. 6 April 2020 7:49 PM
SARB warns that the economy may shrink by up to 4% due to coronavirus George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics, 6 April 2020 7:26 PM
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation. 4 April 2020 11:49 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis. 5 April 2020 10:49 AM
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
In the new world of virtual meetings and interviews, what are the ground rules?

6 April 2020 7:49 PM
by
Tags:
Skype
virtual meetings
World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck gives tips on what to do during an interview on Skype or something similar.

Transitioning meeting from the real world to the digital sphere is fundamentally a different proposition.

In the new world of virtual meetings, webinar presenting and Skype interviews, what are the ground rules?

Bruce Whitfield chats to World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck to unpack this.

We have been talking about this for so many years and the one word that keeps coming up and is suddenly becoming a cliche was 'digitalisation'. And eventually, we got tired of it because all we got at the time were press releases and warning that digitalisation was a priority.

Arthur Goldstuck, MD- World Wide Worx

Now it has become an essential foundation for any business, small or large.

Arthur Goldstuck, MD- World Wide Worx

All your processes have to be digital. This doesn't mean digitising your documents which is what, for example, your cellphone networks have been doing. You're able to get your bill electronically but you can't click through your bill to anything else. That means they have digitised a document but they haven't digitalised the process.

Arthur Goldstuck, MD- World Wide Worx

What we have seen in the past few weeks is that every single interview is conducted via Skype or something similar.

Arthur Goldstuck, MD- World Wide Worx

Listen below for more...

This article first appeared on 702 : In the new world of virtual meetings and interviews, what are the ground rules?


zweli mkhize

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1655, 11 deaths confirmed

5 April 2020 10:28 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says on Sunday that two more people have died, one of them in the Western Cape.

Read More

mask-novel-coronavirus02019-nCoV-Wuhan-China-outbreak-123rf

Innovation in a time of crisis

25 March 2020 7:15 PM

A collection of stories about how to do business in very unusual times

Read More

InaugurationRamaphosa03

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, who had contact with Ramaphosa, tested for Covid-19

22 March 2020 8:07 PM

The Presidency has welcomed the move.

Read More

small-business-owner-entreprenuer-cafe-SMME-coffee-shop-123rf

Standard Bank to provide 3-month payment holiday for small business owners

22 March 2020 2:35 PM

Standard Bank will offer its business clients some financial relief amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Read More

Covid-19-mask-virus-mother-daughter-child-family-transmission-coronavirus-123rf

Worldwide WHO trial involving SA is focused on Covid-19 treatment, not vaccine

22 March 2020 10:49 AM

South Africa is one of several countries taking part in an international study to find the best treatment regimen for coronavirus.

Read More

hands-water-washing-hygiene-cleanliness-germs-health-disinfectant-disease-123rf

Explainer - A time when no-one washed their hands

20 March 2020 10:49 AM

Washing your hands can save lives, there was a time not long ago when nobody knew that

Read More

200303-ramaphosa-edjpg

10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread

15 March 2020 8:22 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster.

Read More

sa-flag-ewnjpg

13 more coronavirus cases in SA, tally rises to 51

15 March 2020 11:33 AM

The Health Ministry has announced 13 new cases of coronavirus in SA, pushing the total to 51.

Read More

190420two-oceansgif

Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic

15 March 2020 11:11 AM

Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus.

Read More

200305 Ramaphosa1

All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans

15 March 2020 10:08 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss how to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Read More

