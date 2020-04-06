Transitioning meeting from the real world to the digital sphere is fundamentally a different proposition.

In the new world of virtual meetings, webinar presenting and Skype interviews, what are the ground rules?

Bruce Whitfield chats to World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck to unpack this.

We have been talking about this for so many years and the one word that keeps coming up and is suddenly becoming a cliche was 'digitalisation'. And eventually, we got tired of it because all we got at the time were press releases and warning that digitalisation was a priority. Arthur Goldstuck, MD- World Wide Worx

Now it has become an essential foundation for any business, small or large. Arthur Goldstuck, MD- World Wide Worx

All your processes have to be digital. This doesn't mean digitising your documents which is what, for example, your cellphone networks have been doing. You're able to get your bill electronically but you can't click through your bill to anything else. That means they have digitised a document but they haven't digitalised the process. Arthur Goldstuck, MD- World Wide Worx

What we have seen in the past few weeks is that every single interview is conducted via Skype or something similar. Arthur Goldstuck, MD- World Wide Worx

Listen below for more...

This article first appeared on 702 : In the new world of virtual meetings and interviews, what are the ground rules?