How are local non-profit organisations impacted by COVID-19 and shutdown?

6 April 2020 8:12 PM
by
Tags:
Non profit organisation NPO
NPOs
Gill Bates
Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates says the main concern is those organisations that are on the fringes.

South African non-profit organisations (NPOs) are providing essential services during the coronavirus pandemic. But many of them are already on a precarious financial footing and their financial wellbeing is even more uncertain given the pandemic.

The organisations are heavily dependent on donors.

To find out how the NPOs are impacted by COVID-19 and the 21-day lockdown, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates to find out how the charity sector is holding up.

Non-profit organisations and community-based organisations that are largely dependent on donors funding are having a really hard time and obviously having a significant reduction in contributions, which are of course hampering the vital services services that they have to deliver, even more so than ever in the face of COVID-19.

Gill Bates, CEO- Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa

The non-profit organisations and and civil society have been under stress for a long time, historically.

Gill Bates, CEO- Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa

We recently launched an emergency fund ... Our concern mostly are those organisations that are on the fringes and don't have the infrastructure and other funding to depend on.

Gill Bates, CEO- Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa

Listen below for more...

This article first appeared on 702 : How are local non-profit organisations impacted by COVID-19 and shutdown?


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
