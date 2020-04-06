Musician Karen Zoid is a proper rockstar and TV host who's got her production company.

She and a group of top South African singers, artists and musicians collaborated on a Pick n Pay advert.

The result is a a lovely rendition. She chats to Bruce Whitfield about what it was like to put together the digital rendition.

We are a bunch of friends. Pick n Pay were keen on supporting the initiative of panic buying which is problem everywhere in the world, with the COVID-19 pandemic. Karen Zoid, Musician and TV host

Musicians must be careful to not overshare too much. It great to share some and care a little but I am worried about a lot of panic gig going on. Karen Zoid, Musician and TV host

It is from a place of sharing that you actually win your fans or your clients. Karen Zoid, Musician and TV host

The whole COVID-19 thing for me is like what we were waiting for... Now people are mopping their own floors. this kind of equalises, we are all on zero, the rich man, the poor man, the clever man, the illiterate man...we are the same now. Karen Zoid, Musician and TV host

This article first appeared on 702 : Make Money Mondays: Karen Zoid in a time of coronavirus