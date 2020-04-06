SAPS: Two suspects arrested in connection with Langa liquor store looting so far

According to the police, two suspects were apprehended on Sunday.

The Shoprite liquor store was ransacked amid a shutdown of liquor sales during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Liquor store in Langa being looted. Not a good sign. #Day10ofLockdown pic.twitter.com/xVuON3OdIf — Jodi Allemeier (@urbanjodi) April 5, 2020

Apparently this looting of a liquor store in Langa happened today. Can anyone verify? It was messaged to me. pic.twitter.com/bvg6yeGdue — Haji Mohamed Dawjee (@Sage_Of_Absurd) April 5, 2020

A 33-year-old woman from Gugulethu was arrested shortly after the incident and a 48-year-old male suspect was arrested later on Sunday night.

Both suspects are expected to appear in court soon on burglary and theft charges.

"The investigations continue with more arrests expected to be affected soon", says the police's Novela Potelwa.