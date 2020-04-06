SAPS: Two suspects arrested in connection with Langa liquor store looting so far

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation and weekend round-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Covid-19 Droplets and Aerosol Transmission: How do we protect others and ourselves?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sehaam Khan - Executive Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences
Today at 15:40
Donations of used smartphones/tablets for healthcare providers to use via ZOOM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Margie Venter - Palliative Oncologist
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Appointment of acting Solicitor-General Fhedzisani Pandelani
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm
Today at 16:20
Dr Neil Midlane of Wilderness Safaris
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Midlane - Group Sustainability Manager - Wilderness Safaris
Today at 16:55
The wine industry and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bennie Howard
Today at 17:05
Are we seeing a decrease in residential area crime?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 17:20
Nearly 10% of people aged over 80 will die in the next year.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Spiegelhalter - Winton Professor of the Public Understanding of Risk in the Statistical Lab Cambridge
Today at 17:46
The Importance of Letting Your Kids Be Bored
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Teresa Belton - Visiting Fellow School of Education and Lifelong Learning University of East Anglia
Latest Local
Govt must give continuous updates on GBV support measures, says gender activist Dr Nthabiseng Moleko says greater public awareness is needed about what is being done to combat GBV during the Covid-19 lockdown. 6 April 2020 10:14 AM
How Cape Town old age home is ensuring safety for its elderly Kensington Home for the Aged has put stringent measures in place to protect residents from Covid-19. 6 April 2020 8:14 AM
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1655, 11 deaths confirmed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says on Sunday that two more people have died, one of them in the Western Cape. 5 April 2020 10:28 PM
View all Local
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis. 5 April 2020 10:49 AM
Golden Arrow, union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk. 5 April 2020 9:52 AM
'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse' Reverend Chris Nissen says more civil society monitoring is needed to keep the volatile lockdown situation in check. 4 April 2020 3:10 PM
View all Politics
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
South Africa’s economy to shrink by 23.5% in 2Q/2020 – Absa forecast Africa’s most developed economy is heading for a very cold economic winter, says Absa Senior Economist Peter Worthington. 3 April 2020 9:17 AM
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can' Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. 2 April 2020 8:04 PM
View all Business
Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation. 4 April 2020 11:49 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
View all Africa
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis. 5 April 2020 10:49 AM
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
View all Opinion

SAPS: Two suspects arrested in connection with Langa liquor store looting so far

6 April 2020 2:48 PM
by
Tags:
SAPS
Looting
Liquor
arrested
suspects
SA lockdown
Langa liquor store
Cape Town police are searching for more suspects after a liquor store was burgled and liquor looted in Langa on Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, two suspects were apprehended on Sunday.

The Shoprite liquor store was ransacked amid a shutdown of liquor sales during the Covid-19 lockdown.

A 33-year-old woman from Gugulethu was arrested shortly after the incident and a 48-year-old male suspect was arrested later on Sunday night.

Both suspects are expected to appear in court soon on burglary and theft charges.

"The investigations continue with more arrests expected to be affected soon", says the police's Novela Potelwa.


More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Alex COVID-19 testing

'Covid-19 stigma drives those infected underground and gets out of control'

6 April 2020 2:06 PM

Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation Dr Linda-Gail Bekker emphasises the importance of disseminating factual information.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Industrial sewing machine clothing manufacturing masks covid-19 123rf

Cape Union Mart's K-Way factory turns into a mask-producing machine

6 April 2020 12:55 PM

Once health organisations said empirical evidence showed the value in wearing cloth masks the company jumped into high-gear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fake-news-facebook-covid-19-testing-blurred-facepng

Video claiming Covid-19 tests are contaminated is fake news - WC Health Dept

6 April 2020 12:12 PM

Health authorities have rubbished claims that the Covid-19 community testing kits are contaminated with the virus in response to a fake news video.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pharmaceutical machine operating to produce medicine 123rf

Companies who fall outside of emergency essential services' permits revoked

6 April 2020 9:00 AM

Companies who were not essential services tried to take advantage of the automated application process, says CIPC Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli mkhize

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1655, 11 deaths confirmed

5 April 2020 10:28 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says on Sunday that two more people have died, one of them in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MTN-cellphone-network-service-provider-data-airtime-calls-123rf

Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19

3 April 2020 2:12 PM

"The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Refilwe Moloto 2019 B&W

#IFQSAT: We may find ourselves with a pseudo-lockdown and very dire consequences

3 April 2020 1:48 PM

Refilwe Moloto says after a strong start, government is whittling away at the regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drone flying over city aerial photography 123rflifestyle 123rf 123rfbusiness

China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same?

3 April 2020 1:03 PM

Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweliramajpg

South Africa acted faster, more efficiently than many other countries - BBC

3 April 2020 12:13 PM

The BBC on Friday heaped praise on South Africa’s “ruthlessly efficient” Covid-19 response and President Ramaphosa's leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hyena mom Ribbon and baby WIldEarth video screengrab

Take your fam on a virtual game drive in Kruger during #21DayLockdown

3 April 2020 11:25 AM

Get the whole family together check out this amazing game drive on WildEarth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

