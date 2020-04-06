New evidence on possible airborne transmission has major implications, says Prof

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:46
The Importance of Letting Your Kids Be Bored
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Teresa Belton - Visiting Fellow School of Education and Lifelong Learning University of East Anglia
Today at 21:31
Claiming back money for flights, car hire and hotels - these are your rights
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: a chocolatier & photographer on how they spread joy
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt must give continuous updates on GBV support measures, says gender activist Dr Nthabiseng Moleko says greater public awareness is needed about what is being done to combat GBV during the Covid-19 lockdown. 6 April 2020 10:14 AM
How Cape Town old age home is ensuring safety for its elderly Kensington Home for the Aged has put stringent measures in place to protect residents from Covid-19. 6 April 2020 8:14 AM
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1655, 11 deaths confirmed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says on Sunday that two more people have died, one of them in the Western Cape. 5 April 2020 10:28 PM
View all Local
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis. 5 April 2020 10:49 AM
Golden Arrow, union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk. 5 April 2020 9:52 AM
'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse' Reverend Chris Nissen says more civil society monitoring is needed to keep the volatile lockdown situation in check. 4 April 2020 3:10 PM
View all Politics
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis. 5 April 2020 10:49 AM
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
South Africa’s economy to shrink by 23.5% in 2Q/2020 – Absa forecast Africa’s most developed economy is heading for a very cold economic winter, says Absa Senior Economist Peter Worthington. 3 April 2020 9:17 AM
View all Business
Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation. 4 April 2020 11:49 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis. 5 April 2020 10:49 AM
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward

New evidence on possible airborne transmission has major implications, says Prof

6 April 2020 4:53 PM
by
Tags:
COVID-19
airborne
airborne transmission
There's a lot to still learn about Covid-19. Professor Sehaam Khan says new info will require authorities to adjust their recommendations.

Prof Khan is the executive dean of the health science faculty at the University of Johannesburg.

She co-wrote an article on the Daily Maverick about the multipronged approach required to tackle the spread of the virus.

It's confirmed that Covid-19 is spread through respiratory droplets.

Now new evidence suggests that the virus can be spread by aerosol transmission too.

If this is the case, Khan says mask-wearing will have to be re-positioned as a non-negotiable to fight against the pandemic.

RELATED: Only medical staff and Covid-19 patients should be wearing masks, says prof

The professor supports the call by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for everyone to wear masks - not just healthcare professionals.

To protect themselves and others, Khan encourages people to wear any mask or barrier that covers the nose and mouth.

She says cloth masks are a viable alternative to surgical masks, so long as they are washed every day and aren't shared between people.

Prof Khan says that new findings are also proposing that authorities rethink the number of metres needed between people in order to effectively practice social distancing.

We're confirming that the virus is spread by droplets, that's coughing and sneezing.

Sehaam Khan, Executive Dean: Faculty of Health Sciences - Univeristy of Johannesburg

We're hypothesising that it's airborne... The science is leaning [towards the hypothesis] that it possibly is.

Sehaam Khan, Executive Dean: Faculty of Health Sciences - Univeristy of Johannesburg

If it's confirmed then obviously the implication is that the virus is in the air for an extended period of time.

Sehaam Khan, Executive Dean: Faculty of Health Sciences - Univeristy of Johannesburg

The implication for aerosol is... it can travel for a longer period in the air and for a longer distance.

Sehaam Khan, Executive Dean: Faculty of Health Sciences - Univeristy of Johannesburg

The CDC has changed its view on face masks and is now saying that everyone should be wearing a face mask when they go out in public... because some of the particles are travelling a longer distance than previously thought.

Sehaam Khan, Executive Dean: Faculty of Health Sciences - Univeristy of Johannesburg

Any form of barrier, be it cloth or layers of material, will give you a level of protection.

Sehaam Khan, Executive Dean: Faculty of Health Sciences - Univeristy of Johannesburg

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


6 April 2020 4:53 PM
by
Tags:
COVID-19
airborne
airborne transmission

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

langa-liquor-store-looting-video-screengrabpng

SAPS: Two suspects arrested in connection with Langa liquor store looting so far

6 April 2020 2:48 PM

Cape Town police are searching for more suspects after a liquor store was burgled and liquor looted in Langa on Sunday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

'Covid-19 stigma drives those infected underground and gets out of control'

6 April 2020 2:06 PM

Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation Dr Linda-Gail Bekker emphasises the importance of disseminating factual information.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Industrial sewing machine clothing manufacturing masks covid-19 123rf

Cape Union Mart's K-Way factory turns into a mask-producing machine

6 April 2020 12:55 PM

Once health organisations said empirical evidence showed the value in wearing cloth masks the company jumped into high-gear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fake-news-facebook-covid-19-testing-blurred-facepng

Video claiming Covid-19 tests are contaminated is fake news - WC Health Dept

6 April 2020 12:12 PM

Health authorities have rubbished claims that the Covid-19 community testing kits are contaminated with the virus in response to a fake news video.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pharmaceutical machine operating to produce medicine 123rf

Companies who fall outside of emergency essential services' permits revoked

6 April 2020 9:00 AM

Companies who were not essential services tried to take advantage of the automated application process, says CIPC Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli mkhize

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1655, 11 deaths confirmed

5 April 2020 10:28 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says on Sunday that two more people have died, one of them in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MTN-cellphone-network-service-provider-data-airtime-calls-123rf

Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19

3 April 2020 2:12 PM

"The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Refilwe Moloto 2019 B&W

#IFQSAT: We may find ourselves with a pseudo-lockdown and very dire consequences

3 April 2020 1:48 PM

Refilwe Moloto says after a strong start, government is whittling away at the regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drone flying over city aerial photography 123rflifestyle 123rf 123rfbusiness

China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same?

3 April 2020 1:03 PM

Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweliramajpg

South Africa acted faster, more efficiently than many other countries - BBC

3 April 2020 12:13 PM

The BBC on Friday heaped praise on South Africa’s “ruthlessly efficient” Covid-19 response and President Ramaphosa's leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Union Mart's K-Way factory turns into a mask-producing machine

Local

SAPS: Two suspects arrested in connection with Langa liquor store looting so far

Local

Motsoaledi wants SAPS to investigate CT Mayor Dan Plato over refugee shelter

Local

EWN Highlights

Families of COVID-19 patients complain about community discrimination

6 April 2020 5:15 PM

Goodbye V-Mash: 90's TV star Vinolia Mashego dies

6 April 2020 5:03 PM

WC schools to continue feeding schemes during lockdown

6 April 2020 4:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA