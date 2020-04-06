New evidence on possible airborne transmission has major implications, says Prof

Prof Khan is the executive dean of the health science faculty at the University of Johannesburg.

She co-wrote an article on the Daily Maverick about the multipronged approach required to tackle the spread of the virus.

It's confirmed that Covid-19 is spread through respiratory droplets.

Now new evidence suggests that the virus can be spread by aerosol transmission too.

If this is the case, Khan says mask-wearing will have to be re-positioned as a non-negotiable to fight against the pandemic.

RELATED: Only medical staff and Covid-19 patients should be wearing masks, says prof

The professor supports the call by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for everyone to wear masks - not just healthcare professionals.

To protect themselves and others, Khan encourages people to wear any mask or barrier that covers the nose and mouth.

She says cloth masks are a viable alternative to surgical masks, so long as they are washed every day and aren't shared between people.

Prof Khan says that new findings are also proposing that authorities rethink the number of metres needed between people in order to effectively practice social distancing.

We're confirming that the virus is spread by droplets, that's coughing and sneezing. Sehaam Khan, Executive Dean: Faculty of Health Sciences - Univeristy of Johannesburg

We're hypothesising that it's airborne... The science is leaning [towards the hypothesis] that it possibly is. Sehaam Khan, Executive Dean: Faculty of Health Sciences - Univeristy of Johannesburg

If it's confirmed then obviously the implication is that the virus is in the air for an extended period of time. Sehaam Khan, Executive Dean: Faculty of Health Sciences - Univeristy of Johannesburg

The implication for aerosol is... it can travel for a longer period in the air and for a longer distance. Sehaam Khan, Executive Dean: Faculty of Health Sciences - Univeristy of Johannesburg

The CDC has changed its view on face masks and is now saying that everyone should be wearing a face mask when they go out in public... because some of the particles are travelling a longer distance than previously thought. Sehaam Khan, Executive Dean: Faculty of Health Sciences - Univeristy of Johannesburg

Any form of barrier, be it cloth or layers of material, will give you a level of protection. Sehaam Khan, Executive Dean: Faculty of Health Sciences - Univeristy of Johannesburg

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: