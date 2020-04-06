UK govt arranges charter flights to repatriate British tourists stranded in SA
British travellers in the country will be able to return to their loved one's, with the first flight departing on Thursday April 9.
British High Commissioner to South Africa, Nigel Casey, says the flights are for British travellers who left stranded during the lockdown whole on holiday or on short-term visits.
He says four flights will depart from Cape Town and three will leave from Johannesburg.
The first two flights are sold out and there has been a major demand for the rest, Casey says.
It will cost passengers in Cape Town £856 (roughly R19,680) for a flight home and £656 (roughly R15,070) for those departing from Joburg.
Some British nationals have criticised the UK government for the high cost.
Casey explains that a dedicated travel management company in London has organised the charter flights on the government's behalf.
He says Virgin Atlantic was identified as the cheapest airline, considering the extra costs associated with facilitating special charter flights.
We have arranged special charter flights, seven initially.Nigel Casey, British High Commissioner - British High Commission in South Africa
We started selling them [Sunday] night. The first two of those flights are already full and there is strong demand for the rest.Nigel Casey, British High Commissioner - British High Commission in South Africa
When the lockdown started, we had several thousand British nationals stuck here... Many of them are keen to get back home.Nigel Casey, British High Commissioner - British High Commission in South Africa
The first flights out will depart from Cape Town on 9th April and Johannesburg on 11th April.
Click here for more flight info on the Virgin Atlantic website.
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
NGO to connect Covid-19 patients and families using donated smartphones, tablets
The devices will allow families to video chat with patients at state hospitals and to receive medical updates in a more personal manner.Read More
New evidence on possible airborne transmission has major implications, says Prof
There's a lot to still learn about Covid-19. Professor Sehaam Khan says new info will require authorities to adjust their recommendations.Read More
SAPS: Two suspects arrested in connection with Langa liquor store looting so far
Cape Town police are searching for more suspects after a liquor store was burgled and liquor looted in Langa on Sunday afternoon.Read More
'Covid-19 stigma drives those infected underground and gets out of control'
Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation Dr Linda-Gail Bekker emphasises the importance of disseminating factual information.Read More
Cape Union Mart's K-Way factory turns into a mask-producing machine
Once health organisations said empirical evidence showed the value in wearing cloth masks the company jumped into high-gear.Read More
Video claiming Covid-19 tests are contaminated is fake news - WC Health Dept
Health authorities have rubbished claims that the Covid-19 community testing kits are contaminated with the virus in response to a fake news video.Read More
Companies who fall outside of emergency essential services' permits revoked
Companies who were not essential services tried to take advantage of the automated application process, says CIPC Commission.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1655, 11 deaths confirmed
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says on Sunday that two more people have died, one of them in the Western Cape.Read More
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19
"The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?"Read More
#IFQSAT: We may find ourselves with a pseudo-lockdown and very dire consequences
Refilwe Moloto says after a strong start, government is whittling away at the regulations.Read More