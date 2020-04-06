UK govt arranges charter flights to repatriate British tourists stranded in SA

British travellers in the country will be able to return to their loved one's, with the first flight departing on Thursday April 9.

British High Commissioner to South Africa, Nigel Casey, says the flights are for British travellers who left stranded during the lockdown whole on holiday or on short-term visits.

He says four flights will depart from Cape Town and three will leave from Johannesburg.

The first two flights are sold out and there has been a major demand for the rest, Casey says.

It will cost passengers in Cape Town £856 (roughly R19,680) for a flight home and £656 (roughly R15,070) for those departing from Joburg.

Some British nationals have criticised the UK government for the high cost.

Casey explains that a dedicated travel management company in London has organised the charter flights on the government's behalf.

He says Virgin Atlantic was identified as the cheapest airline, considering the extra costs associated with facilitating special charter flights.

We have arranged special charter flights, seven initially. Nigel Casey, British High Commissioner - British High Commission in South Africa

We started selling them [Sunday] night. The first two of those flights are already full and there is strong demand for the rest. Nigel Casey, British High Commissioner - British High Commission in South Africa

When the lockdown started, we had several thousand British nationals stuck here... Many of them are keen to get back home. Nigel Casey, British High Commissioner - British High Commission in South Africa

The first flights out will depart from Cape Town on 9th April and Johannesburg on 11th April.

Click here for more flight info on the Virgin Atlantic website.

