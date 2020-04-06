NGO to connect Covid-19 patients and families using donated smartphones, tablets
The Association of Palliative Care Practitioners of South Africa (Palprac) is calling for the public to donate used tablets and smartphones that are still in good working condition.
The aim is for families to be able to connect with their loved ones who have been hospitalised in state hospitals, where resources are scarce, explains Dr Margie Venter.
Because of the nature of this infection, families will not be able to be by the bedside of their loved ones.Dr Margie Venter, Palliative Oncologist
If things go badly, people might receive news about their loved one's deteriorating or even having to say goodbye without being able to be there.Dr Margie Venter, Palliative Oncologist
We're hoping to facilite this by video call.Dr Margie Venter, Palliative Oncologist
Those interested in donating their old devices are asked to email: info@palprac.org.
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
UK govt arranges charter flights to repatriate British tourists stranded in SA
The UK has announced the first seven charter flights to bring Britons home, costing £856 per passenger departing from Cape Town.Read More
New evidence on possible airborne transmission has major implications, says Prof
There's a lot to still learn about Covid-19. Professor Sehaam Khan says new info will require authorities to adjust their recommendations.Read More
SAPS: Two suspects arrested in connection with Langa liquor store looting so far
Cape Town police are searching for more suspects after a liquor store was burgled and liquor looted in Langa on Sunday afternoon.Read More
'Covid-19 stigma drives those infected underground and gets out of control'
Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation Dr Linda-Gail Bekker emphasises the importance of disseminating factual information.Read More
Cape Union Mart's K-Way factory turns into a mask-producing machine
Once health organisations said empirical evidence showed the value in wearing cloth masks the company jumped into high-gear.Read More
Video claiming Covid-19 tests are contaminated is fake news - WC Health Dept
Health authorities have rubbished claims that the Covid-19 community testing kits are contaminated with the virus in response to a fake news video.Read More
Companies who fall outside of emergency essential services' permits revoked
Companies who were not essential services tried to take advantage of the automated application process, says CIPC Commission.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1655, 11 deaths confirmed
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says on Sunday that two more people have died, one of them in the Western Cape.Read More
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19
"The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?"Read More
#IFQSAT: We may find ourselves with a pseudo-lockdown and very dire consequences
Refilwe Moloto says after a strong start, government is whittling away at the regulations.Read More