NGO to connect Covid-19 patients and families using donated smartphones, tablets

The Association of Palliative Care Practitioners of South Africa (Palprac) is calling for the public to donate used tablets and smartphones that are still in good working condition.

The aim is for families to be able to connect with their loved ones who have been hospitalised in state hospitals, where resources are scarce, explains Dr Margie Venter.

Because of the nature of this infection, families will not be able to be by the bedside of their loved ones. Dr Margie Venter, Palliative Oncologist

If things go badly, people might receive news about their loved one's deteriorating or even having to say goodbye without being able to be there. Dr Margie Venter, Palliative Oncologist

We're hoping to facilite this by video call. Dr Margie Venter, Palliative Oncologist

Those interested in donating their old devices are asked to email: info@palprac.org.

