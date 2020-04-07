People with TB and HIV at increased risk of severe Covid-19 infection
There has been major concern surrounding the coronavirus pandemic impact on the lungs of those infected with diseased such as tuberculosis, which is very prevalent in South Africa, as both are respiratory illnesses.
Refilwe Moloto talks to Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President for Research at the South African Medical Research Council whose interests included epidemiology of HIV, genomics of infectious diseases and vaccination control of infectious diseases.
We are very worried in the health fraternity that if you get Covid-19 infection in addition to co-existing morbidities and chronic conditions such as TB, HIV, the Covid-19 infection might be a little more complicated.Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President for Research - South African Medical Research Council
We have a high burden of TB.Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President for Research - South African Medical Research Council
The Western Cape has one of the highest Tuberculosis rates in the country.
It is a valid concern. If you already have TB, which affects the lungs of course, and you are exposed to Covid-19 infection, what would happen to you?Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President for Research - South African Medical Research Council
He gives the assurance that those who have been on TB treatment and fully recovered will not contract TB again if contracting Covid-19.
But the worry is if you contract Covid-19 while you are still taking TB medication because you still have TB, and obviously, in that case, we just don't know what will happen because we don't have the data.Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President for Research - South African Medical Research Council
One of the myths being spread is that taking TB medication makes one more resistant to the coronavirus.
Covid-19 is a new infection and the medical fraternity does not yet know the impact of Covid-19 on existing TB sufferers, insists Mphahlele. There is no scientific basis to make any correlations at this stage.
Based on the evidence of the severe impact of influenza on HIV-positive patients, he says people with TB and HIV should be extra careful.
Based on those deductions we think that if you have got Covid-19 and TB, or Covid-19 and HIV, most probably you will be at an increased risk of severity of Covid-19 infection. That is the logic that is at play.Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President for Research - South African Medical Research Council
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Mbekweni: Older people welcomed field workers door-to-door Covid-19 screenings
EWN reporter Kevin Brandt says there's a great deal of fear about Covid-19 and communities want government to find a solution.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1686, 12 deaths confirmed
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday night 31 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and one more person has died.Read More
UK govt arranges charter flights to repatriate British tourists stranded in SA
The UK has announced the first seven charter flights to bring Britons home, costing £856 per passenger departing from Cape Town.Read More
NGO to connect Covid-19 patients and families using donated smartphones, tablets
The devices will allow families to video chat with patients at state hospitals and to receive medical updates in a more personal manner.Read More
New evidence on possible airborne transmission has major implications, says Prof
There's a lot to still learn about Covid-19. Professor Sehaam Khan says new info will require authorities to adjust their recommendations.Read More
SAPS: Two suspects arrested in connection with Langa liquor store looting so far
Cape Town police are searching for more suspects after a liquor store was burgled and liquor looted in Langa on Sunday afternoon.Read More
'Covid-19 stigma drives those infected underground and gets out of control'
Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation Dr Linda-Gail Bekker emphasises the importance of disseminating factual information.Read More
Cape Union Mart's K-Way factory turns into a mask-producing machine
Once health organisations said empirical evidence showed the value in wearing cloth masks the company jumped into high-gear.Read More
Video claiming Covid-19 tests are contaminated is fake news - WC Health Dept
Health authorities have rubbished claims that the Covid-19 community testing kits are contaminated with the virus in response to a fake news video.Read More
Companies who fall outside of emergency essential services' permits revoked
Companies who were not essential services tried to take advantage of the automated application process, says CIPC Commission.Read More