Mbekweni: Older people welcomed field workers door-to-door Covid-19 screenings
EWN reporter talks to Refilwe Moloto about the screenings which began in the Western Cape over the weekend in areas the Western Cape government has targeted as high-density risk areas.
It began on Sunday in Khayelitsha and Happy Valley in Blackheath and continued its second day of in Paarl and Mbekweni on Monday.
Field workers have started entering designated communities with the purpose of screening residents to ascertain whether individuals should be tested for Covid-19.
Brandt reports that there was concern from residents regarding the screening in the Paarl and Mbekweni area.
A lot of the tension coming from residents with regard to that. The MEC took to the streets in Mbekweni following the van that goes door-to-door.Kevin Brandt, Reporter- EWN
The field workers accompanying the van poses a number of questions to the residents to build a profile of whether or not a resident may be a Covid-19 case, and based on that they would then be sent for testing.
The process stressed by the officials is screening first, and if you fit the profile then you will be tested.Kevin Brandt, Reporter- EWN
Brandt spoke to MEC for Health in the Western Cape Nomafrench Mbombo who explained the extent of the screening.
In the week we may announce further areas for screening depending on the cases we get.Nomafrench Mbombo , Provincial Health MEC - Western Cape
#Covid19SA #WC From here, Mbombo will be visiting Mbekweni’s community-based screening & testing facility. KB pic.twitter.com/rlxtDlGXOT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2020
Most residents know what this process is all about.Kevin Brandt, Reporter- EWN
Brandt says younger members of communities seemed to feel they could take themselves for help should they display symptoms of the virus.
But older people welcomed field workers coming door-to-door to screen them and still a great deal of fear about Covid-19 and looking to government to find a solution.Kevin Brandt, Reporter- EWN
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
People with TB and HIV at increased risk of severe Covid-19 infection
SA Medical Research Council outlines the potential risk of Covid-19 symptoms being more severe in those with TB and HIV.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1686, 12 deaths confirmed
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday night 31 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and one more person has died.Read More
UK govt arranges charter flights to repatriate British tourists stranded in SA
The UK has announced the first seven charter flights to bring Britons home, costing £856 per passenger departing from Cape Town.Read More
NGO to connect Covid-19 patients and families using donated smartphones, tablets
The devices will allow families to video chat with patients at state hospitals and to receive medical updates in a more personal manner.Read More
New evidence on possible airborne transmission has major implications, says Prof
There's a lot to still learn about Covid-19. Professor Sehaam Khan says new info will require authorities to adjust their recommendations.Read More
SAPS: Two suspects arrested in connection with Langa liquor store looting so far
Cape Town police are searching for more suspects after a liquor store was burgled and liquor looted in Langa on Sunday afternoon.Read More
'Covid-19 stigma drives those infected underground and gets out of control'
Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation Dr Linda-Gail Bekker emphasises the importance of disseminating factual information.Read More
Cape Union Mart's K-Way factory turns into a mask-producing machine
Once health organisations said empirical evidence showed the value in wearing cloth masks the company jumped into high-gear.Read More
Video claiming Covid-19 tests are contaminated is fake news - WC Health Dept
Health authorities have rubbished claims that the Covid-19 community testing kits are contaminated with the virus in response to a fake news video.Read More
Companies who fall outside of emergency essential services' permits revoked
Companies who were not essential services tried to take advantage of the automated application process, says CIPC Commission.Read More