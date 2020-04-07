Mbekweni: Older people welcomed field workers door-to-door Covid-19 screenings

EWN reporter talks to Refilwe Moloto about the screenings which began in the Western Cape over the weekend in areas the Western Cape government has targeted as high-density risk areas.

It began on Sunday in Khayelitsha and Happy Valley in Blackheath and continued its second day of in Paarl and Mbekweni on Monday.

Field workers have started entering designated communities with the purpose of screening residents to ascertain whether individuals should be tested for Covid-19.

Brandt reports that there was concern from residents regarding the screening in the Paarl and Mbekweni area.

A lot of the tension coming from residents with regard to that. The MEC took to the streets in Mbekweni following the van that goes door-to-door. Kevin Brandt, Reporter- EWN

The field workers accompanying the van poses a number of questions to the residents to build a profile of whether or not a resident may be a Covid-19 case, and based on that they would then be sent for testing.

The process stressed by the officials is screening first, and if you fit the profile then you will be tested. Kevin Brandt, Reporter- EWN

Brandt spoke to MEC for Health in the Western Cape Nomafrench Mbombo who explained the extent of the screening.

In the week we may announce further areas for screening depending on the cases we get. Nomafrench Mbombo , Provincial Health MEC - Western Cape

Most residents know what this process is all about. Kevin Brandt, Reporter- EWN

Brandt says younger members of communities seemed to feel they could take themselves for help should they display symptoms of the virus.

But older people welcomed field workers coming door-to-door to screen them and still a great deal of fear about Covid-19 and looking to government to find a solution. Kevin Brandt, Reporter- EWN

Listen to the interview below: