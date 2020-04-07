CoCT: Informal traders selling uncooked foods can now apply for lockdown permits
This comes after Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma amended the lockdown regulations to clarify that not all informal food trading has been banned.
Existing informal traders will be allowed to resume their operations only if they sell uncooked foods, explains the City's Grant Twigg.
Informal traders selling fast-food meals are not cleared to trade.
The basket of goods that are allowed include:
- fruit and vegetables
- fresh meat and fish
- sweets and cool drinks
These are the conditions of trading:
- Trading hours from 8amuntil 5pm
- Traders must have protective gear (mask, sanitisers and gloves) and water available
- No selling of unpermitted goods e.g. cigarettes
- Sale of fresh meat and fish is subject to Environmental Health certificates
- A distance of a metre apart should be maintained between trading stalls
- Customers must be a metre apart and the trader is responsible for ensuring the distance
- Traders should have the permit available for inspection at all times
We are referring to traders that have been trading these goods for sometime within the city, who have their original permits as well.Grant Twigg, Mayco member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town
Traders will have to be protected with gloves and masks. We're asking that traders do protect themselves.Grant Twigg, Mayco member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town
How can traders obtain their permits?
Permits will be issued by designated City officials.
Application forms will be available at these offices as from Tuesday 7 April 2020:
Area East
-
Khayelitsha Training Centre
-
Kuils River Subcouncil
-
Strand Subcounci
-
Somerset Municipal Office
Area South
-
South Peninsula Administration Building, 1 Victoria Road, Plumstead
-
Lentegeur Administrative Office, corner of Melkbos and Merrydale Roads, Lentegeur
-
Philippi traders need to visit Fezeka Building, corner of NY1 and Lansdowne Road, Gugulethu
Area Central
-
Goodwood Municipal Offices, corner of Voortrekker Road, Goodwood
-
Athlone Minor Hall, corner of Protea and Klipfontein Roads, Athlone
-
Fezeka Building, corner of NY1 and Lansdowne Road, Gugulethu
-
Bellville Civic Centre and Municipal Offices, Voortrekker Road, Bellville Area North
-
44 Wale Street, Cape Town CBD
-
Kraaifontein Municipal offices, Kraaifontein
-
Milnerton Municipal Administration Offices, Milnerton
These offices will be opened to assist traders on weekdays between 9am and 3pm daily.
