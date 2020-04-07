CoCT: Informal traders selling uncooked foods can now apply for lockdown permits

This comes after Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma amended the lockdown regulations to clarify that not all informal food trading has been banned.

Existing informal traders will be allowed to resume their operations only if they sell uncooked foods, explains the City's Grant Twigg.

Informal traders selling fast-food meals are not cleared to trade.

The basket of goods that are allowed include:

fruit and vegetables

fresh meat and fish

sweets and cool drinks

These are the conditions of trading:

Trading hours from 8amuntil 5pm

Traders must have protective gear (mask, sanitisers and gloves) and water available

No selling of unpermitted goods e.g. cigarettes

Sale of fresh meat and fish is subject to Environmental Health certificates

A distance of a metre apart should be maintained between trading stalls

Customers must be a metre apart and the trader is responsible for ensuring the distance

Traders should have the permit available for inspection at all times

We are referring to traders that have been trading these goods for sometime within the city, who have their original permits as well. Grant Twigg, Mayco member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town

Traders will have to be protected with gloves and masks. We're asking that traders do protect themselves. Grant Twigg, Mayco member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town

How can traders obtain their permits?

Permits will be issued by designated City officials.

Application forms will be available at these offices as from Tuesday 7 April 2020:

Area East

Khayelitsha Training Centre

Kuils River Subcouncil

Strand Subcounci

Somerset Municipal Office

Area South

South Peninsula Administration Building, 1 Victoria Road, Plumstead

Lentegeur Administrative Office, corner of Melkbos and Merrydale Roads, Lentegeur

Philippi traders need to visit Fezeka Building, corner of NY1 and Lansdowne Road, Gugulethu

Area Central

Goodwood Municipal Offices, corner of Voortrekker Road, Goodwood

Athlone Minor Hall, corner of Protea and Klipfontein Roads, Athlone

Fezeka Building, corner of NY1 and Lansdowne Road, Gugulethu

Bellville Civic Centre and Municipal Offices, Voortrekker Road, Bellville Area North

44 Wale Street, Cape Town CBD

Kraaifontein Municipal offices, Kraaifontein

Milnerton Municipal Administration Offices, Milnerton

These offices will be opened to assist traders on weekdays between 9am and 3pm daily.

