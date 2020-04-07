[LISTEN] UIF commissioner fields questions from listeners

The queries include issues with confirming their banking details, the time it takes to process payments and the use of online communication.

RELATED: Employers urged to apply to UIF Covid-19 benefit fund for employees

People need to confirm every month that they are still unemployed. Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund

If we don't take steps to secure these details, we transfer funds into the wrong account. Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund

We've experienced fraud in a number of instances where people submit banking details for [other] people. Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund

RELATED: UIF relief scheme: Employers must apply and not employees, pleads commissioner

Listen to the Q&A on Today with Kieno Kammies: