[LISTEN] UIF commissioner fields questions from listeners
The queries include issues with confirming their banking details, the time it takes to process payments and the use of online communication.
RELATED: Employers urged to apply to UIF Covid-19 benefit fund for employees
People need to confirm every month that they are still unemployed.Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund
If we don't take steps to secure these details, we transfer funds into the wrong account.Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund
We've experienced fraud in a number of instances where people submit banking details for [other] people.Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund
RELATED: UIF relief scheme: Employers must apply and not employees, pleads commissioner
Listen to the Q&A on Today with Kieno Kammies:
