WC man who posted fake news video on 'contaminated' Covid-19 test kits arrested
The 55-year-old was arrested on Monday by police from Parow police station in the Western Cape
In the widely-shared video which was originally posted on Facebook, he urged people to refuse Covid-19 testing.
He gave no evidence to support his claims, which the Western Cape Health Department has since dismissed.
RELATED: Video claiming Covid-19 tests are contaminated is fake news - WC Health Dept
He has been charged in terms of the Disaster Management Act.
Authorities have repeatedly warned the public against the spread of fake news linked to the Covid-19 pandemic because it could spark needless panic.
To report fake news, you can email: fakenewsalert@dtps.gov.za or WhatsApp the number 0679664015
