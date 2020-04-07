WC man who posted fake news video on 'contaminated' Covid-19 test kits arrested

The 55-year-old was arrested on Monday by police from Parow police station in the Western Cape

In the widely-shared video which was originally posted on Facebook, he urged people to refuse Covid-19 testing.

He gave no evidence to support his claims, which the Western Cape Health Department has since dismissed.

He has been charged in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

Authorities have repeatedly warned the public against the spread of fake news linked to the Covid-19 pandemic because it could spark needless panic.

To report fake news, you can email: fakenewsalert@dtps.gov.za or WhatsApp the number 0679664015