[WATCH] Self-proclaimed prophet, Bushiri asks for money during lockdown

Shepherd Bushiri, known to his congregants of the Christian non-denominational church, Enlightened Christian Gathering as Major 1 is a self-proclaimed prophet.

He took to Twitter on the weekend asking his congregants for money during the 21-day lockdown and received a great deal of backlash.

As he sits in front of a printer fax machine allegedly spewing out 'tithes' he promises he will pray for you directly as soon as he gets 'proof of payment'.

Never a dull moment 🚨😂😂



Bushiri Live today requesting Offerings to the congregations.#Tshamakaya pic.twitter.com/WcDlUE97pp — New Account @NMadzenga (@MadzengaOld) April 5, 2020

Bushiri is even printing proof of payments of the The Who paid offering after he told them to pay offering via his Bank Account yesterday. Africa is doomed. pic.twitter.com/A68yJMWNM4 — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) April 6, 2020

